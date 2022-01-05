 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furry Friends

  • 0

Oolah, shar-pei and terrier mixOolah is a shy, 38-pound gentleman. He’s about 4 years old and doesn’t mind older, respectful children. He also doesn’t seem to mind other dogs. He is longing for a patient, loving family to call his own. Oolah is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Tigger, domestic short hairTigger is a senior guy who is looking for a comfortable forever home to allow him to live out his golden years in peace and quiet. The adoption center is a great temporary home, but not a place for older kitties. Tigger doesn’t mind other cats or dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supervisors OK lake development

Supervisors OK lake development

A proposed new residential subdivision in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Board of Supervi…

Watch Now: Related Video

GRAMMYs 2022 Likely to Be Postponed Due to Omicron Surge | Billboard News