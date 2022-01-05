Furry Friends

Oolah, shar-pei and terrier mix Oolah is a shy, 38-pound gentleman. He’s about 4 years old and doesn’t mind older, respectful children. He also doesn’t seem to mind other dogs. He is longing for a patient, loving family to call his own. Oolah is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Tigger, domestic short hairTigger is a senior guy who is looking for a comfortable forever home to allow him to live out his golden years in peace and quiet. The adoption center is a great temporary home, but not a place for older kitties. Tigger doesn’t mind other cats or dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.