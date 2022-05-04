Furry Friends

Hillary is all ears if you’re talking about her! This sweet girl not only has the best ears, but she also has pretty brindle-colored markings and a zest for life. Hillary loves to run and play with her dog friends at the adoption center and likely wouldn’t mind a furry companion at her new home although a meet and greet would be in order. She’s looking for a family to take her on walks and car rides. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Anyone who knows tuxedo (black and white) cats knows they have interesting and fun personalities. And Margay is no exception! This lovely little girl has interesting ways of sitting in her pet kennel at the adoption center. And she always looks like she is following along with the conversations that take place. Tuxedo cats, Margay included, are just that smart! Margay gets along with other cats and would love to have a furry companion in her new home. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.