Furry Friends

Socks, domestic short hair

Socks is a senior, debonair gentleman who is quiet and clean. He wants nothing more than a soft, warm bed, an unlimited food supply and a forever family who will cherish him like he deserves. Senior cats thrive better out of shelters, and Socks is no exception. He is hoping to have a permanent home by Christmas. Socks is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Westley, hound

One look into Westley’s vibrant eyes shows that this sweet boy is ready for all things playtime. He’s a medium to large energetic fellow who wants an active family to show him manners and to take him on long hikes and walks. He seems to do well with other dogs. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Come meet him today!

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.