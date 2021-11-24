Furry Friends

Koger, pitbull and pointer mix
Koger is in search of a smart dog owner who can show him good behaviors from bad ones. He would prefer a home with older children who can understand when he wants to keep his toys and treats all to himself. He loves to play with other dogs and will keep going until he is too tired to go on anymore. Koger is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Randall, domestic short hair
Don’t tell Randall it looks like his mom gave him his haircut. He’s such a sweet and handsome boy with gray and white fur and a dark gray nose that suits him perfectly. He doesn’t mind the company of other cats, but is really wishing for a forever home of his own for the holidays. Randall is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.