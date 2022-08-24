 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furry Friends

  • 0

Birdie, domestic

short hairBirdie is a one-of-a-kind little man. He has handsome gray tabby markings in addition to the softest white fur. This 8-pound, 1-year-old chunk is full of spunk. He’s got all the best qualities of a kitty: good looks, sunny disposition and lovable attitude. Birdie is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. He would love to meet his forever family soon!

Lula, beagle mixSweet Lula is a 28-pound bundle of loving goodness. She arrived at the adoption center just a short time ago so the staff there are still learning about her. What they do know is that she is a happy girl especially when someone is giving her attention and treats. She would need a meet and greet with potential new family members and any other four-legged friends. Lula is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

