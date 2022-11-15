Furry Friends

We’re not sure why Jonah has his frowny face on. Maybe it’s because he’s still waiting for adoption? In his short life, he’s been patiently waiting for a loving human to come find him and take him home. Black cats are considered to be good luck in many households and typically have amazing personalities that, when given a chance, will be forever devoted to his people. Jonah is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. The band, The Kinks, wrote a song about her. This Lola is a special, 1-year-old girl who weighs about 61 pounds. She loves taking car rides, being with people and playing with other dogs. Loud noises startle her and she can be timid at times. She would need a loving family to give her lots of love and regular exercise. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.