Furry Friends

Jiggles, domestic medium hair
Jiggles likes to live up to her name. While mostly full-grown, she is a happy-go-lucky playful girl with soft, downy fur and beautiful eyes. She wouldn’t mind being paired with another kitty friend and would make a great addition to just about any home. Still unsure of dogs, she would need to go slow with them. Jiggles is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Odell, pitbull terrier mix
It’s hard to get a decent photo of Odell because whenever he is around people, he can’t control his excitement and wiggles nonstop. Odell is a lovable, sweet boy who wants a patient forever family to make him part of their world. Odell is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Any dogs would need to be introduced slowly.
For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 489-3491.