Gamefest returns to Trinity Ecumenical Parish

Gamers were able to gather together once again for the annual Gamefest at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. The event returned April 27 after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Several tables were set up around the church with a variety of table top games. Like in previous years, some of the more popular games were bridge, mahjongg, dominos, pinochle and marbles.

For more than 20 years, Gamefest has been organized by the Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club. President Diane Vallimont said both club members and the community were eager to hold the event once again once they thought it was safe enough.

“Everyone in the community really looks forward to it,” Vallimont said.

Turnout for this year’s Gamefest exceeded the club’s expectations. Vallimont said they were estimating around 100 participants in their first year back, but more than 140 purchased tickets. The number of game players wasn’t too far off from the 200 the club usually averaged before the pandemic.

Players purchase a ticket for $25 which allows them to game for the day. Attendees are also eligible to win door prizes, provided lunch and participate in a raffle.

Volunteers set up tables the day before the event based on how many tickets were sold and what everyone wants to play. “They just tell us what game they are playing and we set them up,” Vallimont said.

Proceeds from Gamefest are traditionally donated to nonprofits around the community. Vallimont said the SML Women’s Club has donated to several local organizations over the years. This year’s recipients are Children’s Assistive Technology Service, Hope To Walk, Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, Stepping Stones Mission of Franklin County.