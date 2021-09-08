Gardens provide food for the community as well as a look back at history

Volunteers also tend the Heirloom Kitchen Garden. National Park Service Ranger Tim Sims says they could not manage without the volunteers who work weekly to make the exhibit true to the time period.

“We really try to have the Heirloom garden more authentic by growing heirloom varieties in the garden,” Sims said. “We did that through research and also by taking information from Booker T. Washington’s writings. When he talks about wearing a flax shirt. We grown a little bit of flax so we can interpret that story for people while we are in the garden. Another example would be sweet potato. We grow sweet potato in the garden because he specifically talked about getting a sweet potato out of the potato hole in the floor of the kitchen cabin and roasting it.”

Other vegetables planted in the garden are part of the story of slavery and the bringing Africans over to be enslaved. Okra is an example of a vegetable that was brought over from Africa.

Other greens planted at the time such as collard and mustard greens were substitutes for greens and black eye peas would be similar to field legumes the slaves might have cultivated in Africa, Sims said.