Gardens provide food for the community as well as a look back at history

History is alive and well at the Booker T. Washington National Monument and it is giving back to the community. Produce from the Heirloom Kitchen Garden and the Giving Garden makes its way to Lake Christian Ministries and to other organizations tackling hunger around Smith Mountain Lake.
The two gardens serve different purposes with the Heirloom Garden being a living history exhibit demonstrating what plantations grew in the 1800s. The Giving Garden is a collaboration between the monument, Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake, master gardeners, Hot Shots Entertainment Center and volunteers who grow produce for Lake Christian Ministries pantry.
“It’s a passion for the volunteers,” said master gardener Mary Thurmond. “There’s an awful lot of us that are retired so we’re not the youngest of the young but we’re young at heart. And there is friendship that grows around volunteering.”
Thurmond is one of the many volunteers that tends the Giving Garden. It consists of 44 raised beds of various sizes. The Rotary Club funds it and some of its members also volunteer at the garden, Thurmond said.
“We keep almost all the beds in production. We stop at the end of November/the beginning of December and pick up again the end of February,” Thurmond said.
In spring the garden is full of greens like lettuce, spinach, and peas. As the weather gets warmer there is squash to harvest along with tomatoes and peppers. According to Thurmond, they have harvested 1,270 pounds of produce so far. On average the garden provides between 2 and 3 thousand pounds of vegetables to LCM every growing season.
Volunteers also tend the Heirloom Kitchen Garden. National Park Service Ranger Tim Sims says they could not manage without the volunteers who work weekly to make the exhibit true to the time period.
“We really try to have the Heirloom garden more authentic by growing heirloom varieties in the garden,” Sims said. “We did that through research and also by taking information from Booker T. Washington’s writings. When he talks about wearing a flax shirt. We grown a little bit of flax so we can interpret that story for people while we are in the garden. Another example would be sweet potato. We grow sweet potato in the garden because he specifically talked about getting a sweet potato out of the potato hole in the floor of the kitchen cabin and roasting it.”
Other vegetables planted in the garden are part of the story of slavery and the bringing Africans over to be enslaved. Okra is an example of a vegetable that was brought over from Africa.
Other greens planted at the time such as collard and mustard greens were substitutes for greens and black eye peas would be similar to field legumes the slaves might have cultivated in Africa, Sims said.
“The garden when Booker T. Washington was here was much larger,” Sims said. “We don’t know the exact size, but we know approximately where it was located. We don’t think it was a nice, neat square or rectangle. It was probably just an irregular shape that followed along the creek.”
The creekside soil is more fertile with deeper topsoil and water from the creek was used for irrigation.
“Jane (Booker T.’s mom) would have been responsible for the garden and the caretaking of it but she most likely would not have had the authority to decide what got harvested and when that was dictated by the Burroughs family,” said Sims. “I think about her often and her position and what would that be like to be responsible and held accountable for the productivity of the garden and not really have the authority to make decisions or even to be able to provide for herself and her family.”
The garden as a living history exhibit is there to show the difficulty slaves faced in their daily lives.
“The garden is beautiful,” Sims said. “It has plants that are not common in gardens these days. It’s easy for visitors to go in and be enraptured by the unusual plants and the beauty of the garden and it is easy to overlook and put aside in your mind the harsh reality that Booker T. Washington and his family had to live with at the time.”
As visitors enjoy the beauty, Sims and the other interpreters point out the truth behind the beauty hoping to give visitors a different perspective on history.