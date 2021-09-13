Girl donates over 200 pounds of pet food

A Rocky Mount girl has donated over 200 pounds of pet food and supplies to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Emmalyn Eubank, who just celebrated her 10th birthday, asked her party guests to bring pet supplies instead of gifts.

“I asked everyone to bring cat food and dog food instead of presents,” Eubank said. “Food for cats and dogs mean more to me than just presents.”

Eubank said she loves animals and has owned many different animals as pets over the years.

“I really like cats,” she said. “They are my favorite animal. I imagined if I was a cat and I was hungry and needed food. I already have plenty and so I wanted to help the cats a little bit.”

The donation was greatly appreciated by the staff at the shelter.

“Her donation was awesome,” said Rose Walker, animal care attendant. “We were actually running low on cat food, so we are very grateful to Emmalyn.”

The shelter operates mainly on donations and Walker said Eubank’s donation would help feed the cats and dogs for about a month.

The shelter was recently full, housing over 70 animals – mostly cats.