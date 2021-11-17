Glade Hill woman publishes first book

To keep the books she has written and those in the works straight, Holley said, “I am constantly going back and re-reading what I have written. If I get stuck on something, I tend to set it aside to give my mind a break. Once I’ve set it aside for a few days, I’ll re-read what I’ve written and go from there. Sometimes I will work on a different storyline or write ideas out for another storyline.”

Over the years, Holley has spoken to various publishing companies and looked into various forms of publishing. She discovered that there are varying levels of self-publishing, which she has chosen, and that she never realized there were so many options.

Holley said, “Through many hours of research, I was able to discover some pitfalls to watch out for. I chose Outskirts Press because they have by far been the easiest to work with, worked with my budget and have been a great support throughout the entire process.”

Sarah’s Haven was released last summer and on October 9 Holley hosted a book launch party at the Recreation Park’s small shelter. While she wasn’t sure what to expect at the party, she was pleased with the outcome and very grateful for the help from her parents Nancy and John Watson.