Good, God and Graduation

It’s why immediately after Jeremiah promises good in verse 11, that he says in verse 12: “Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. 14 I will be found by you,” declares the Lord, “and will bring you back from captivity.”

The next few years are going to be exciting! They are going to be full of new experiences, making new friends, and some relationships that will be last a lifetime. There will be moments that turn into valuable memories. The next few years will also not be easy. There will be a lot of change in you and those you are friends with now. You may still be friends with your bff from high school in 3 years or you may have made a new set of friends. You may come home one weekend to find your younger sibling has taken over your room or that your parents have turned it into an office. You may start out wanting to study astrophysics or striving to be promoted in two years only to change your major or move companies. Whatever form these changes take, change is a part of the future, of growing up, of graduating. The question is, will you find the good, will you find God in it?