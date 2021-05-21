Good, God and Graduation

Dear Graduates,
It’s Graduation Season! It’s that time of year when you’ll walk across the stage with your family and friends watching, move your tassels from right to left, and celebrate with great joy this milestone moment. It’s a time when you’ll lack back on the past and remember all that you have accomplished to get to this point, this cap-and-gown day, all while anticipating what happens next. For some of you, you will go on to college or post-graduate degree programs, others of you are entering the work force, and for those of you graduating college, some of you may be getting married or engaged. Whether you are graduating from high school, college, or some other degree program, the future looks bright and hopeful, full of the promise of better days ahead. How could it not?! You’ve done it! The diploma is within reach! Covid-19 restrictions are finally lessening, and it looks like life will finally be returning somewhat to normal!
It’s this same excitement and hope for the future that often leads people to quote Jeremiah 29:11 during graduation and print it on graduation photo frames and gifts.
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
It makes sense, right? It’s a verse that offers encouragement and security about the future. God has plans for our life, and God knows these plans. They are good plans that will be good for us. God’s plans will not only keep us from harm, but they will give us hope now about the future that will be. What graduate doesn’t want to hear that God’s got this, and it’s gonna be all good?
The thing is, what does Jeremiah exactly mean by good?
We often associate good with easy.
Good means bad things not happening, life not being too hard, that all change is far more positive than negative.
I doubt our kind of good is exactly what Jeremiah was talking about.
See, Jeremiah first spoke these words to people who weren’t graduating or celebrating an achievement but mourning, to people who had just lost their homes, their work, and their freedom. Pretty much anything would be better, would be good when compared to their present reality. It’s a situation very, very different from yours.
Jeremiah spoke to a people who were in desperate need of hope.
So, what then, is God saying through Jeremiah to you today?
If this verse was originally a promise for people in despair, why then is it used at graduation?
Well, again it all comes down to what Jeremiah means by good.
If you were able to ask the people Jeremiah is speaking to, they would likely tell you that the next 70 years were pretty hard. They lived far away from home, their lives perpetually in danger. The future wasn’t easy, but it was ultimately good. They learned through their struggle, because their struggle made them draw near to God. The challenges that they faced taught them to hope in a power greater than themselves. They learned to pray, and they came to understand that the good Jeremiah promised was found in God.
It’s why immediately after Jeremiah promises good in verse 11, that he says in verse 12: “Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. 14 I will be found by you,” declares the Lord, “and will bring you back from captivity.”
The way out of their trouble wasn’t simply just to live through it, it was to find God in it.
The next few years are going to be exciting! They are going to be full of new experiences, making new friends, and some relationships that will be last a lifetime. There will be moments that turn into valuable memories. The next few years will also not be easy. There will be a lot of change in you and those you are friends with now. You may still be friends with your bff from high school in 3 years or you may have made a new set of friends. You may come home one weekend to find your younger sibling has taken over your room or that your parents have turned it into an office. You may start out wanting to study astrophysics or striving to be promoted in two years only to change your major or move companies. Whatever form these changes take, change is a part of the future, of growing up, of graduating. The question is, will you find the good, will you find God in it?
Congratulations on Graduation!
Praying for your future,