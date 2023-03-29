Three of four members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors whose term will be ending this year are seeking reelection in November.

Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum, Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith and Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff have all announced their intention to run for reelection. Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell has said he will be stepping down from the role once his term ends.

Tatum, who was recently named as the board’s chairman in January, is currently running unopposed for the Blue Ridge District seat. He has served on the board since 2016.

During his time on the board, Tatum has assisted in the expansion of public safety in the county to include paid staff as well the completion of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge. He also pushed for studies to ensure county staff pay is comparable to other counties and has worked to increase staffing for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tatum said he will be running for a third term this November because he still has work to do. “There are just a lot of unfished projects I’d like to see completed,” he said.

One area of focus for Tatum in the coming term is Jamison Mill Park in Henry. He said he would like to see work done to improve the park’s popularity such as improvements to its camping and RV sites.

Tatum also wants to find a use for 84 acres of county-owned property in Ferrum near the college. He said he would like to see patio homes built on the property, possibly for seniors. The property has gone undeveloped for years.

Smith is also currently running unopposed for her second term as supervisor of the Gills Creek District. She was first elected in 2020.

Some of Smith’s accomplishments while on the board include working with other supervisors to expand broadband coverage in the county, which is expected to reach 80% of the home in the county in the next two years. She is the chairman of the Franklin County Broadband Authority which has overseen the expansion.

Within the Gills Creek community, Smith worked to install a four-way stop at the intersection of Bluewater Drive and Scruggs Road and pushed for the paving of the Scruggs Green Box site. She has also reseated the Gills Creek/Hales Ford Village Plan work group with the goal of moving the plan into phase two. The village plan provides input for the county to better designate future growth in the community.

In addition to working on updates to the Gills Creek/Hales Ford Village Plan, Smith has also spent the past two years working on Franklin County’s solar ordinance to ensure county citizens are protected. Gills Creek is one of the districts in the county where a solar farm is currently being considered.

“I continue to have significant concerns regarding water runoff as it relates to toxicity reaching the lake and our streams. Also, of primary importance, is our farmland and viewshed. There are two sides to the solar discussion with little to no concurrence. This is not good for decision-making purposes.”

Cundiff is seeking his third term as the Union Hall District representative on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. He will have some opposition this November from Dan Quinn who recently announced his candidacy.

Cundiff is a longtime native of Franklin County and Union Hall. During his two terms as supervisors he has worked to make improvements to the district such as water and sewer lines to bring more growth and commerce to the area. The Western Virginia Water Authority is currently constructing a water tower approved by supervisors in August intended to expand water lines in the area.

Cundiff also pushed for the construction of the new fire and EMS station in Glade Hill last year. The $5.3 million project was approved by supervisors in September with construction well underway.

Cundiff said he would like to have one more term as supervisor to see these projects to completion. He is also working to find land to build a public beach for the community.

“I think I have the knowledge of Franklin County to keep taxes low and to keep the citizens safe and well protected,” Cundiff said.

Quinn, who is challenging Cundiff for the Union Hall seat, has been a property owner in the district since 2005 with a home on Smith Mountain Lake. He worked in executive positions for Mobil Oil for 22 years and most recently for a small business contractor serving the federal government for 15 years before retiring in 2020.

In addition to his lake home, Quinn also owns a 200 acre farm in the district he purchased in 2012. He said he manages the property for deer and turkey and has planted more than 500 fruit and nut trees.

Quinn said he is not a politician, but he has a firm understanding of the interests of the district which primarily consists of farmers and lake retirees. “I think I’m fluent in both parts of the county,” he said.

Quinn said the reason he is running is because people are not happy with current leadership in the district. He plans to work to bring in more growth for the county such as a grocery store and other amenities while making sure the district keeps its rural charm.

In Franklin County’s Blackwater District, supervisors Ronald Mitchell announced he would not be running for reelection. Elected in 2019, he is serving his first term.

Mitchell said he decided in September to step down to spend more time with his children. He has not given any endorsement to anyone to take his position once his term ends in January.

“I’ll leave that up to the voters,” Mitchell said.

The only candidate to announce for the Blackwater District seat is Marshall Jamison, a retired business owner. He and his brother started Jamison Electric in 1970.

A lifelong Callaway resident, Jamison said he is a conservative who is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment that wants to see the county and the Blackwater District prosper. One of his goals is to help grow businesses and expand jobs in the county.

Jamison said he will use his experience as a business owner while on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “I know how to run a business,” he said. “I look at the county as a huge business.”