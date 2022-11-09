What happens after Election Day but before Franklin County's results are certified?

With Election Day over, Franklin County’s election officials may begin the intricate process of certifying local election results.

Ballot machines processed ballots on Election Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, but the results of the votes cast were a secret until polls closed Tuesday.

After polls closed, each ballot machine spit out a piece of paper saying how many votes were cast for each issue or candidate. The chief election official at each Franklin County voting precinct reported that information to Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood, who entered it into the Virginia Election Registration and Information System, after which it went live online as part of the unofficial election results.

Obtaining the official results is a much lengthier process that starts after the polls close.

Once they have the final tape on Election Day, election officials take the ballots out of each machine and, without looking at them, place them into sealed boxes. Most of the sealed boxes are stored long-term at the courthouse in case a recount is needed.

Some of the ballots, however, are examined in the days following the election. For example, sometimes the machine can’t read a write-in. Even then, anonymity is preserved, since a voter’s name never appears on their ballot. Instead, each voter is assigned a number by which they are referred.

There are also provisional ballots, which may be cast by people who did not have acceptable identification to vote or who registered to vote at the polling place.

In the days after the election, the Franklin County Electoral Board reviews the list of people who voted provisionally to make sure they are all eligible voters. Doing so never involves looking at their ballot to see how they voted, but it can require a discussion of an individual’s identity and personal information, so the provisional ballot meeting is always a closed meeting.

If a voter’s eligibility is questioned, they are notified and are able to testify for themselves in front of the electoral board, with the option of bringing legal representation.

After the electoral board has determined which provisional ballots were cast by eligible voters, those ballots are processed and the results recorded.

“We do count the ballots by people determined to be eligible to vote and we don’t count the ballots of the people that were not,” Franklin County Electoral Board Secretary Jody Brown said.

It’s also up to the electoral board to verify that other pieces of information have been reported and recorded correctly before they can be turned in to the state as part of the certified local results: the number of eligible voters who checked into precincts on Election Day, the number who voted outside the polling place, the number of ballots cast and the total number of write-ins and votes for each candidate in each race.

Even after that, there will be additional tests performed at the state level to make sure ballot machines worked correctly.

Ultimately, the state will not announce final, official election results until Dec. 5. Until then, Franklin County’s election officials will continue working for many hours over many days.

“We don’t care how long it takes,” Brown said.

What matters, she said, is getting it right.