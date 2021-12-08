Grass carp still keeping invasive vegetation at bay

The cost for 6,000 grass carp was $33,000.

Since they were introduced, the grass carp has made short work of any invasive aquatic vegetation in the lake. The carp have since moved on to native vegetation over the years which has removed nearly all aquatic vegetation in the lake.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist for DWR, said it is common for sterile grass carp to eventually feast on all aquatic vegetation after a time. The carp are known to prefer hydrilla, but move to other vegetation when hydrilla is no longer around.

Sterile grass carp have been introduced to several lakes in recent years. Wilson said it nearly impossible to find the right balance of introducing enough carp to kill of the hydrilla while keeping other native vegetation. Only a few lakes have been able strike the right balance.

“It’s almost an all or nothing approach,” Wilson said.

While removing all aquatic vegetation is seen as a benefit for recreational activities like boating, swimming and towing sports, it has become a detriment to local anglers. Aquatic vegetation is usually a prime location to find fish which is no longer an option at Smith Mountain Lake.