Grass carp still keeping invasive vegetation at bay

A recent inspection of the lake by the Smith Mountain Lake Association came back clear of any invasive aquatic vegetation. The results show that sterile grass carp are still working even as they are nearing the end of their lifespan.
In 2013, 6,000 sterile grass carp were introduced into Smith Mountain Lake to combat the growth of invasive aquatic vegetation. One of the biggest culprits at the time was hydrilla, which had seen massive growth around the lake in a short time.
Hydrilla has been known to quickly grow and expand into thick patches in other bodies of water around the country. Those patches can eventually grow to a point that it makes lake recreation such as boating or swimming nearly impossible.
When hydrilla was first discovered at the lake in 2007, a patch of the aquatic weeds were just a few acres in size. When the sterile grass carp were introduced in 2013 to combat it, multiple patches had been discovered that equaled nearly 200 acres.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission hired licensed herbicide applicators to treat the weeds for several years until the grass carp were introduced. The herbicide was successful in killing off the hydrilla for a short time, but it would quickly grow back.
The eventual introduction of sterile grass carp was seen as a more permanent and less costly solution to herbicides that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years.
The cost for 6,000 grass carp was $33,000.
Since they were introduced, the grass carp has made short work of any invasive aquatic vegetation in the lake. The carp have since moved on to native vegetation over the years which has removed nearly all aquatic vegetation in the lake.
Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist for DWR, said it is common for sterile grass carp to eventually feast on all aquatic vegetation after a time. The carp are known to prefer hydrilla, but move to other vegetation when hydrilla is no longer around.
Sterile grass carp have been introduced to several lakes in recent years. Wilson said it nearly impossible to find the right balance of introducing enough carp to kill of the hydrilla while keeping other native vegetation. Only a few lakes have been able strike the right balance.
“It’s almost an all or nothing approach,” Wilson said.
While removing all aquatic vegetation is seen as a benefit for recreational activities like boating, swimming and towing sports, it has become a detriment to local anglers. Aquatic vegetation is usually a prime location to find fish which is no longer an option at Smith Mountain Lake.
Wilson said the lack of aquatic vegetation has not had any impact on the amount of fish in the lake. Less weeds only means that the fish are now a bit harder for anglers to find.
This March will mark 9 years the sterile grass carp have been active at Smith Mountain Lake. When they were introduced, many experts estimated their lifespan at around 10 years.
Wilson said the carp have likely declined in numbers and are likely less active than they were when they were first introduced. Even with the smaller numbers, Wilson said they are likely still active enough to remove any aquatic vegetation that is introduced.
As for when sterile grass carp may have to be reintroduced, Wilson said he didn’t expect there to be a need for several years. Some carp should live beyond their lifespan and prevent any hydrilla from being established.
Wilson said he doesn’t doubt that hydrilla will eventually return to Smith Mountain Lake eventually. Hydrilla is present in several surrounding lakes and is easily transported by boats.
When it is eventually time to reintroduce more carp, Wilson said Smith Mountain Lake will be better prepared to find the right balance that everyone can agree on. With more limited numbers, carp may be able to remove hydrilla while allowing native vegetation to return.