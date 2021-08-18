Great Race tests teams' mettle on 2,300-mile journey

The goal is to arrive at each checkpoint at the exact time designated by organizers. Each moment early or late is a penalty.

The top finishers — including Hull and Stahl, who came in sixth this year — often only accrue about 60 seconds or so in penalties over the course of dozens of checkpoints.

The challenge combines the demand for teamwork and problem-solving with the thrill of the open road. It also takes racers through little-seen parts of the country, across back roads and scenic byways, driving apace with other rare cars that can be a century or more old.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said Hull, a Roanoke native and a city firefighter, who in his day job helms fire engines through local streets.

“You get to really see how beautiful the United States is,” he said. “A lot of these cars are museum-quality. There are some rare ones that people don’t get to see every day.

“That’s one of the biggest parts of the Great Race, is getting these cars out into the public and, hopefully, passing the love of vintage automobiles onto the next generation.”