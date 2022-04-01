Groundbreaking held for new Glade Hill VFD

With a groundbreaking ceremony held Saturday, it’s safe to say construction of the new Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department station near Turtle Hill Road has officially started.

The new station has been a long time coming, with discussions about the structural issues and limitations of the department’s current Old Franklin Turnpike facility dating back to at least 2007.

The 13,800 square foot facility will be larger than the existing station, capable of holding at least six emergency apparatus and serving as an emergency shelter. It will be used by both the Glade Hill VFD and Franklin County EMS.

Decades ago, it was common for volunteer departments to design, build and purchase their own facilities and equipment. In recent years, though, that has become too costly for volunteer organizations. Hence, Franklin County is helping out.

The project hasn’t come this far without some contention, though.

Coming out of the design process for the new facility, the plan was to move some of the equipment and volunteers to the new station, which would also house paid county EMS staff and equipment, while some of the volunteer staff and equipment would remain at the existing facility.

However, volunteers’ priorities — which were shared at least three years before the formal design process began in 2020 — came up again as the county advertised for bids to construct the facility.

Under the existing design, the new station would be too small to accommodate all of the department’s equipment. In 2021, volunteers voiced concerns about leaving some equipment in the hands of paid county EMS staff, worrying it would spell the end of the volunteer organization.

Volunteers expressed a desire to adjust the station’s design to increase its capacity, allowing it to support more volunteers and equipment in addition to the paid county EMS staff and equipment. But in 2021, architectural firm Thompson & Litton reportedly concluded that doing so would increase the cost of construction, which was already a point of concern.

In the end, the county went ahead with the existing design and the Franklin Count Board of Supervisors accepted a $4.8 million construction bid from Gretna-based Blair Construction in a 4-3 September vote.

