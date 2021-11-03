 Skip to main content
Henry Elementary school honors
Henry Elementary school honors

The following is a list of students that made A/B Honor Roll or Principal’s List at Henry Elementary School for the first nine weeks of school.

Principal’s List

3rd grade: Carter Ramsey, Jackson Ramsey

5th grade: Levi Peters, MacKenzie Pilson, Riley Bilka, Mason Philpott

Honor Roll

3rd grade: Braylee Bowman, Javen Martinez, Gianna Osbourne

4th grade: Luna Ferguson, Berkeley Pruitt, Phoenix Brizendine, Rakayla Wade

5th grade: Molly Byrd, Na’Ziah Flemming, Noah Stump, Alyssa Vayan, Braylen Meekins, Mya Mellinger, Faustino Rafael, Leaveah Ramsey

