Henry Elementary school honors

The following is a list of students that made A/B Honor Roll or Principal’s List at Henry Elementary School for the first nine weeks of school.
Principal’s List
3rd grade: Carter Ramsey, Jackson Ramsey
5th grade: Levi Peters, MacKenzie Pilson, Riley Bilka, Mason Philpott
Honor Roll
3rd grade: Braylee Bowman, Javen Martinez, Gianna Osbourne
4th grade: Luna Ferguson, Berkeley Pruitt, Phoenix Brizendine, Rakayla Wade
5th grade: Molly Byrd, Na’Ziah Flemming, Noah Stump, Alyssa Vayan, Braylen Meekins, Mya Mellinger, Faustino Rafael, Leaveah Ramsey
