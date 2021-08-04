History preserved at Healing Strides

David Lawrence is Neal’s current scoutmaster of Troop 17 in Roanoke and said Neal’s project suited him well and will commemorate an event of interest to those using the services of Healing Strides.

Neal is a 2021 graduate of the Governor’s School and Patrick Henry High School and in about two weeks will be headed to Colorado State University where he will study ecosystems science and sustainability. Besides scouts, he enjoys rock climbing, skateboarding and snow skiing.

He said he joined the Boy Scouts in fifth grade and added, “I basically knew going in that I wanted to get it [earn Eagle Scout rank] done.”

Neal said the most rewarding part of the project was the final day when the roof was put up and he knew he’d finished the project. Besides businesses, Eagle Scouts from Neal’s troop helped with the project.

The most challenging part, he said, was digging out holes for each post since Healing Strides sits on a creek bed which means there are a lot of rocks. The pandemic complicated the project a bit since there were a couple of months Neal couldn’t go out and there was an increased cost for materials.

To help raise money for the project, Neal sent letters out to family and friends. He also made and sold jambalaya, earning about $850.