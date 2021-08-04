History preserved at Healing Strides

Parker Neal chose Franklin County’s Healing Strides as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout service project. Healing Strides, located north of Boones Mill, is an equine assisted activities and therapy program which includes services for veterans and their families.
Neal heard about Healing Strides from a friend whose sister was doing some riding at the facility and he said he’d always thought therapeutic riding was pretty cool. About two years ago, his scout leader at the time, John Gurley, shared a couple of Healing Strides project ideas with him. Neal chose a project to preserve history and honor veterans.
The story behind the project goes as follows:
In 2010, a veteran who had served six tours of duty in Afghanistan was working as a handyman at Healing Strides. He was in the old barn there one night with a gun in his hand, planning to commit suicide. He didn’t follow through because the horses wouldn’t let him. “The horses were crowding around me, and one of them kept putting its head on my chest. I was afraid if I pulled the trigger, I’d scare the horses too much,” the veteran said in a story he’s shared publicly many times.
The old barn was eventually taken down due to its condition. Neal’s project was to take a piece of the barn that had been saved and to protect it from outdoor elements by building a new structure for the display that preserves a piece of history that pays tribute to veterans.
As a final step in Neal’s project, a “roof raising” took place at Healing Strides on the morning of July 26. The new roof was lowered by crane onto pillars to protect a piece of the original barn. Neal started the project in September 2019.
Neal was thankful to have had such a positive experience working with Healing Strides. “They were very nice and cooperative. They worked with me throughout the whole project. If I ever needed anything, they’d help me out.”
“This memorial is to honor all of the veterans who have served our country, but in particular, the first veteran that came to Healing Strides. He is the reason why we started our program here,” said Carol Young, chief executive officer of Healing Strides.
Charlie Coulter, a friend of Neal’s father, had experience as a building contractor and was able to help Neal connect with Roanoke businesses that could provide Neal with the materials and labor for the project. Coulter credits Black Dog Salvage (tools and shop resources), Kinsey Sign (custom made aluminum roof frame), E.C. Pace and Co. (utility markings) and Davis H. Elliott (hole digging) with helping Neal complete the project, which Coulter estimates to have a value of at least $3,500.
“I hope the help from these businesses will encourage other businesses to help with other scout projects,” Coulter said. He also commented about how the project had taught Neal about project management, organizational skills and scheduling.
David Lawrence is Neal’s current scoutmaster of Troop 17 in Roanoke and said Neal’s project suited him well and will commemorate an event of interest to those using the services of Healing Strides.
Neal is a 2021 graduate of the Governor’s School and Patrick Henry High School and in about two weeks will be headed to Colorado State University where he will study ecosystems science and sustainability. Besides scouts, he enjoys rock climbing, skateboarding and snow skiing.
He said he joined the Boy Scouts in fifth grade and added, “I basically knew going in that I wanted to get it [earn Eagle Scout rank] done.”
Neal said the most rewarding part of the project was the final day when the roof was put up and he knew he’d finished the project. Besides businesses, Eagle Scouts from Neal’s troop helped with the project.
The most challenging part, he said, was digging out holes for each post since Healing Strides sits on a creek bed which means there are a lot of rocks. The pandemic complicated the project a bit since there were a couple of months Neal couldn’t go out and there was an increased cost for materials.
To help raise money for the project, Neal sent letters out to family and friends. He also made and sold jambalaya, earning about $850.
Neal said the project taught him that “not everything’s going to go the way you think it will” and that a little procrastinating can make things stressful toward the end as he had to scramble to get things done.
Neal said he’d recommend the scout program to youth because “It’s given me a brotherhood of people I’ll always be able to connect with and I’ve learned a lot about leadership.”
Before leaving for college, Neal will meet with a scout board of review consisting of scout leaders who will question Neal about his scouting experience and his service project. Upon approval, Neal will receive his Eagle Scout award which is the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program.
Neal is the son of Lucinda Hancock and Tommy Neal.