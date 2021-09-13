Homecoming celebration to mark 61 years for Franklin Heights Church

An outdoor homecoming celebration will be held this Sunday at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount to celebrate the church’s founding in 1960. Speakers will include the church’s senior pastor, Stan Parris, and pastor emeritus, Larry Holland.

The 10 a.m. service will be followed by a meal and fellowship time with inflatables, cornhole and games for all ages.

Parris described the event as “a community celebration for all God’s done.”

Franklin Heights Church got its start from the Rocky Mount Baptist Church when a need for mission outreach was recognized. The new church was received into the Franklin County Missionary Baptist Association in October 1960.

Since then, the church has expanded to three campuses. In addition to the main campus in Franklin Heights, there are campuses in Burnt Chimney (CrossPointe) and at Union Hall.

All three campuses will be together for the celebration which has a theme of “Celebrating the Past While Looking to the future.”

Holland came to the church when it was seven years old and said Bob Estes was an excellent founding pastor. He described Estes as having a great heart for the Lord and commitment to evangelism.