Hunter joins papers as reporter

Molly Hunter has joined the staff of The Franklin News-Post and The Roanoke Times as a reporter.

She is a recent transplant to the Roanoke area. Originally from the Midwest, Hunter grew up in eastern Iowa and earned her journalism degree at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

After graduating in 2020, Hunter took a job with The Columbus Telegram, a Lee Enterprises newspaper in Nebraska. For the last two years, she has reported on communities in Platte and Butler counties in Nebraska.

Hunter has a special passion for local government reporting and enjoys making complex topics easily digestible for readers. In Nebraska she spent a lot of time covering county board, school board, town and village meetings. Many articles focused on agriculture, industry and charitable organizations in addition to public infrastructure, housing and economic development. Hunter is excited to start building a strong rapport with the Franklin County community and begin writing about the area and its people.

“I am delighted Molly has joined our staff,” Aila Boyd, editor of The Franklin News-Post, said. “I feel certain our readers and the community will benefit immensely from her reporting.”

Although she grew up in Iowa, Hunter has family up and down the East Coast and inherited a great love for the outdoors from her parents and grandparents. Hunter, her partner and their cat made the move to Virginia in February and are already enjoying the change of scenery. When stuck inside, Hunter enjoys playing video games and reading science fiction.

Anyone with a story idea or news tip is welcome to reach out to Hunter at molly.hunter@roanoke.com.