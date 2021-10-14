 Skip to main content
Information on missing man sought
Missing Photo

Maffei

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office issued a press release today stating that it is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing adult. 

Matthew Carl Maffei of Florida was last seen walking on Oct. 13 from Sailors Cove Drive in the Bernard's Landing area. 

He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a Florida logo, green undershirt, black shorts and gray running shoes. He has tattoos on his left arm of an eagle, baseball bat and American flag.

Those with information about Maffei are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 540-483-3000. 

