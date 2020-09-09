JAM kids entertain at farmers' market

Members of the Junior Appalachian Musicians of Franklin County were filling the air of downtown Rocky Mount with bluegrass tunes on Sept. 1. About a dozen middle school students gathered for a Bluegrass Instructional Class at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. JAM is a program that began in 2014 and is made possible by the Smith Mountain Arts Council. The program is held for Franklin County students in grades four through eight at the Leonard A. Gereau Center for Applied Technology and Career Exploration and offers instruction in fiddle, banjo and guitar, with cultural enrichment and community performance opportunities.
