Knowing Jesus can bring comfort

Seriously, I like to think of the mask in this way. If I were on a jumbo jet crossing the Atlantic, which I’ve done multiple times, the aircraft develops life-threatening trouble; oxygen masks pop down from the ceiling — every last passenger immediately attaches the life-saving mask. They keep the mask snugly attached until the captain says it’s safe to remove it. Most would then follow the captain’s instructions, while a few cautious folk would keep their emergency masks attached for added safety. So I believe the mask has been a reasonable precaution, some people may even want to continue wearing it for added safety. I’m also convinced that the anti-virus shots are a sensible prevention measure.

OK, let’s move to the spiritual. What precautions have you taken to enter into eternity? Do you know the Lord Jesus Christ and are you convinced that He will keep you until your final seconds of this earthly life. Paul the Apostle writes:

2 Timothy 1:12 “For this reason I also suffer these things; nevertheless I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed and am persuaded that He is able to keep what I have committed to Him until that Day.” NKJV

You will find Jesus the Savior, merciful and worthy of our complete trust. He asks that you trust Him to forgive your sins and save you. What comfort knowing Him brings.