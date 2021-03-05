 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

James F. Laseter, trustee, to Woody L. Chilcoat, lot 9, Waverly, Jan. 19, $1,350,000.

Kenneth L. Kent to Leon D. Chichester, lot 116, Park Place, Jan. 29, $1,174,900.

Steven E. Lindquist, trustee, to Agustin Monroig, trustee, lot 3, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $899,900.

Krauss Investments LLC to 17068 Virgil Goode Highway LLC, 3.003 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 7, $495,000.

Troy D. Keaton to Ryan P. Arrington, 9.996 acres, Jan. 29, $470,000.

William Gordon Maas to Patricia C. Bailey, 19.328 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 25, $470,000.

Phyllis D. Johnson to Nicholas J. Landes, lot 31, The Meadows, Jan. 15, $399,000.

Ricky L. Hudgins to Beth Anderson, lot 16, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $367,000.

Timothy Frank Page to David L. Koger, lot 24, Mallard Cove Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $354,950.

Randy L. Laity to George P. Sax, unit 406, South Pointe, Jan. 11, $319,900.

Julie R. Link to Carolyn H. Crabtree, lot 1, Waterfront, Jan. 4, $299,900.

Amber D. McKenney to Christopher Lee Goodwin, lot 25, Canterbury on the Lake, Jan. 11, $280,000.

Moses Nakhle to John R. Bradberry, lot 64, Contentment Island, Jan. 28, $225,000.

Roger L. Jones to Gordon D. Althouse, 1.27 acres, Jan. 29, $219,500.

Donny Lee Jones to Matthew William Schneider, 33.015 acres, Jan. 20, $170,000.

Sherman Dale Mason to Josh Ayers, 1.637 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 22, $166,000.

Wanda G. Howard to GDMWC LLC, 1.182 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $140,000.

Jeffrey T. Mealy to David Cline, lot 15, Blue Heron Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 12, $125,000.

Patricia Ann McCormick to Isaac D. McCormick, 1.260 acres, Gills Creek District, $100,000.

Kyle Ray Matherly to Jason C. Wright, 52.962 acres, Jan. 5, $72,500.

Irene B. Potter-Krebs to William W. Krebs Jr., trustee, interest in parcel, Jan. 11, $67,000.

Earle A. Mackenzie to James F. Walsh Jr., lot 31, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 12, $57,500.

Petrina F. Trout to David R. Trout, lot 2, Westwood, Boone District, Jan. 28, $50,000.

Sandra H. Layman to Robert Brian White, tract 5, Buzzard Rock Estates, Jan. 27, $40,000.

Michael K. Mays to Christopher Cockrell, lot 25, Mallard Cove Estate, Jan. 13, $37,500.

Linda D. Overstreet to CMH Homes Inc., lot 1, Oak Hill Estates, Boone District, Jan. 11, $24,000.

Larsen Retirement Funds LLC to Walter Nathan Thacker, 2.026 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 22, $19,987.

Trinity Ecumenical Parish to Ricky I. Hudgins, lot 39, Chestnut Creek, Jan. 19, $19,000.

Linda S. Musgrove to Shelby A. Law, tract 9, Sandy Ridge Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 4, $18,000.

Belinda Kitts to Roy L. Thornhill, 0.944 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 13, $15,000.

Sherman Dale Mason to Donald A. Brown, tract 9, Garrison’s Mountain Top Subdivision, Snow Creek District, Jan. 8, $15,000.

Christopher Wayne Martin to Donavon M. Delozier, 1.019 acres and 0.191 acre, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $10,000.

