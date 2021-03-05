The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in January (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
James F. Laseter, trustee, to Woody L. Chilcoat, lot 9, Waverly, Jan. 19, $1,350,000.
Kenneth L. Kent to Leon D. Chichester, lot 116, Park Place, Jan. 29, $1,174,900.
Steven E. Lindquist, trustee, to Agustin Monroig, trustee, lot 3, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Jan. 12, $899,900.
Krauss Investments LLC to 17068 Virgil Goode Highway LLC, 3.003 acres, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 7, $495,000.
Troy D. Keaton to Ryan P. Arrington, 9.996 acres, Jan. 29, $470,000.
William Gordon Maas to Patricia C. Bailey, 19.328 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 25, $470,000.
Phyllis D. Johnson to Nicholas J. Landes, lot 31, The Meadows, Jan. 15, $399,000.
Ricky L. Hudgins to Beth Anderson, lot 16, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Jan. 19, $367,000.
Timothy Frank Page to David L. Koger, lot 24, Mallard Cove Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $354,950.
Randy L. Laity to George P. Sax, unit 406, South Pointe, Jan. 11, $319,900.
Julie R. Link to Carolyn H. Crabtree, lot 1, Waterfront, Jan. 4, $299,900.
Amber D. McKenney to Christopher Lee Goodwin, lot 25, Canterbury on the Lake, Jan. 11, $280,000.
Moses Nakhle to John R. Bradberry, lot 64, Contentment Island, Jan. 28, $225,000.
Roger L. Jones to Gordon D. Althouse, 1.27 acres, Jan. 29, $219,500.
Donny Lee Jones to Matthew William Schneider, 33.015 acres, Jan. 20, $170,000.
Sherman Dale Mason to Josh Ayers, 1.637 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 22, $166,000.
Wanda G. Howard to GDMWC LLC, 1.182 acres, Gills Creek District, Jan. 8, $140,000.
Jeffrey T. Mealy to David Cline, lot 15, Blue Heron Estates, Gills Creek District, Jan. 12, $125,000.
Patricia Ann McCormick to Isaac D. McCormick, 1.260 acres, Gills Creek District, $100,000.
Kyle Ray Matherly to Jason C. Wright, 52.962 acres, Jan. 5, $72,500.
Irene B. Potter-Krebs to William W. Krebs Jr., trustee, interest in parcel, Jan. 11, $67,000.
Earle A. Mackenzie to James F. Walsh Jr., lot 31, The Water’s Edge, Jan. 12, $57,500.
Petrina F. Trout to David R. Trout, lot 2, Westwood, Boone District, Jan. 28, $50,000.
Sandra H. Layman to Robert Brian White, tract 5, Buzzard Rock Estates, Jan. 27, $40,000.
Michael K. Mays to Christopher Cockrell, lot 25, Mallard Cove Estate, Jan. 13, $37,500.
Linda D. Overstreet to CMH Homes Inc., lot 1, Oak Hill Estates, Boone District, Jan. 11, $24,000.
Larsen Retirement Funds LLC to Walter Nathan Thacker, 2.026 acres, Blue Ridge District, Jan. 22, $19,987.
Trinity Ecumenical Parish to Ricky I. Hudgins, lot 39, Chestnut Creek, Jan. 19, $19,000.
Linda S. Musgrove to Shelby A. Law, tract 9, Sandy Ridge Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Jan. 4, $18,000.
Belinda Kitts to Roy L. Thornhill, 0.944 acre, Blackwater District, Jan. 13, $15,000.
Sherman Dale Mason to Donald A. Brown, tract 9, Garrison’s Mountain Top Subdivision, Snow Creek District, Jan. 8, $15,000.
Christopher Wayne Martin to Donavon M. Delozier, 1.019 acres and 0.191 acre, Union Hall District, Jan. 22, $10,000.