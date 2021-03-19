 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

William G. Greene to James C. Foster Jr., lot 480, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 26, $3,300,000.

H. Peyton Green III to Mel P. Booker III, lot 251, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 5, $1,625,000.

M. Jay Devaney to Elizabeth H. MacDonald, lot 1, Somerset Cove Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 16, $1,500,000.

Benjamin B. Comer to Grindstone Partners LLC, 16.293 acres and parcel, 2.539 acres, Feb. 26, $1,400,000.

John B. Campbell to James R. King, lot 3, Saunders Shores, Feb. 25, $1,295,000.

Jerroldine C. Garrett to M. Jay Devaney, lot 279A, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 16, $1,250,000.

Longs Real Estate Holdings LL to Procon Inc., 5.345 acres and 5.695 acres, Feb. 26, $1,155,000.

Chestnut Grove LLC to Seth Ethan Kernodle, lot 25, Broadway Estates, Feb. 8, $1,050,000.

James Dolan Baker to Daniel J. Mills, parcels 1-6, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 3, $1,050,000.

Michael R. Grimm to Adam Stephenson, lot 2A, Anthony Ford Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 26, $690,000.

Carlos Meade Hepler to Steven B. Mosier, lot 46, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Feb. 23, $655,000.

Diane J. Evans to Robin Ciapponi, lot 30, Highland Shores, Feb. 5, $615,000.

Nicholas Cuciti to Bruce Rehm, lot 7, Summerfield, $510,000.

Krista D. Henderson to Dale Lawson Pratt, 5.106 acres, Boone District, Feb. 17, $390,000.

Bettina C. Altizer to Frank R. Kamarec, 6.497 acres, Boone District, Feb. 26, $335,000.

Brian S. Anderson to Matthew Bruce Ritter, unit 301, Gangplank Pointe, Feb. 9, $315,000.

Karl G. Henck to James A. King, unit G-3, Waterfront Townhouses, Feb. 9, $306,000.

Ronald Neil Cormany to Thomas Gerakaris, lot 12, Sleepy Hollow, Feb. 5, $300,000.

Steven F. Digles to Jeff Mitchell Properties LLC, lot 44, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $289,000.

Kenneth A. Buckner Sr. to Lindsay K. Umberger, tract 9, Middle Ridge Estates, Blackwater District, Feb. 26, $274,900.

Elke I. Crutchfield to Christopher W. Gibson, lot 4, The Golf Villas at The Waterfront, Feb. 22, $270,000.

Lydia Laverne Brown to Benjamin Lewis Cook, 5.296 acres, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 1, $261,000.

Heather T. Clary to Amy Jean R. Renick, 1.04 acres, 1 acre, 1.55 acres and 2.95 acres, Feb. 26, $252,500.

Christopher E. Finley to Laura Balogh, unit 1206, The Hillside, Feb. 19, $237,500.

Charles R. Burt to Dennis Cruz, 1.030 acres, Feb. 11, $205,000.

