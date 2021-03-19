The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in February (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
William G. Greene to James C. Foster Jr., lot 480, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 26, $3,300,000.
H. Peyton Green III to Mel P. Booker III, lot 251, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 5, $1,625,000.
M. Jay Devaney to Elizabeth H. MacDonald, lot 1, Somerset Cove Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 16, $1,500,000.
Benjamin B. Comer to Grindstone Partners LLC, 16.293 acres and parcel, 2.539 acres, Feb. 26, $1,400,000.
John B. Campbell to James R. King, lot 3, Saunders Shores, Feb. 25, $1,295,000.
Jerroldine C. Garrett to M. Jay Devaney, lot 279A, The Water’s Edge, Feb. 16, $1,250,000.
Longs Real Estate Holdings LL to Procon Inc., 5.345 acres and 5.695 acres, Feb. 26, $1,155,000.
Chestnut Grove LLC to Seth Ethan Kernodle, lot 25, Broadway Estates, Feb. 8, $1,050,000.
James Dolan Baker to Daniel J. Mills, parcels 1-6, Blue Ridge District, Feb. 3, $1,050,000.
Michael R. Grimm to Adam Stephenson, lot 2A, Anthony Ford Subdivision, Union Hall District, Feb. 26, $690,000.
Carlos Meade Hepler to Steven B. Mosier, lot 46, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Feb. 23, $655,000.
Diane J. Evans to Robin Ciapponi, lot 30, Highland Shores, Feb. 5, $615,000.
Nicholas Cuciti to Bruce Rehm, lot 7, Summerfield, $510,000.
Krista D. Henderson to Dale Lawson Pratt, 5.106 acres, Boone District, Feb. 17, $390,000.
Bettina C. Altizer to Frank R. Kamarec, 6.497 acres, Boone District, Feb. 26, $335,000.
Brian S. Anderson to Matthew Bruce Ritter, unit 301, Gangplank Pointe, Feb. 9, $315,000.
Karl G. Henck to James A. King, unit G-3, Waterfront Townhouses, Feb. 9, $306,000.
Ronald Neil Cormany to Thomas Gerakaris, lot 12, Sleepy Hollow, Feb. 5, $300,000.
Steven F. Digles to Jeff Mitchell Properties LLC, lot 44, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Feb. 22, $289,000.
Kenneth A. Buckner Sr. to Lindsay K. Umberger, tract 9, Middle Ridge Estates, Blackwater District, Feb. 26, $274,900.
Elke I. Crutchfield to Christopher W. Gibson, lot 4, The Golf Villas at The Waterfront, Feb. 22, $270,000.
Lydia Laverne Brown to Benjamin Lewis Cook, 5.296 acres, Rocky Mount District, Feb. 1, $261,000.