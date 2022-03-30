Library events for April

Franklin County Public Library will be holding the following events during the month of April:

Rocky Mount Branch Storytelling workshops with Rex Stephenson will be on April 7 and 21 from 6:30-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to craft and tell a story from Stephenson, an exert dramatist who is affiliated with Jack Tale Storytellers. Using live performances, hands-on learning exercises, and a question and answer session, the two workshops will demonstrate and teach the basics of oral storytelling. The workshops are open to all ages. Registration is not required.

About Vaccines will take place on April 19 at 12 p.m. During the event, Carilion Clinic’s Randall “Randy” Green Jr. will explain what a vaccine is, how it works with the immune system and why it is important.

The Artist in You: Acrylics 101 will take place on April 23, April 30, May 7 and May 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Artist Casey Weston will teach the basics of acrylic painting during this free series for adult beginners. Preregistration is required for the event that is open to ages 18 and up. Register by April 11 by calling 483-3098, option 1.

The Friends of the Library will be holding book sales on April 14 from 3-6:30 p.m., April 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and April 16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ukrainian Easter Eggs will be on April 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will include a demonstration of Ukrainian wax-resist egg dying.

Genealogy Friends will meet on the first Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m.

Teen Advisory Committee meetings will be on April 5 and 19 from 5-6 p.m. Upcoming library programs and projects will be planned during the meetings. New members are welcome to attend.

Alone Together Club meetings will be on April 12 and 26 from 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17. The meetings will consist of unstructured time to study, write, craft, listen to music or play Nintendo Switch or Xbox.

Family Trees will be on April 20 from 2-4 p.m. for ages 6-12. With the help of a parent or adult caregiver, children will fill out a family fan chart with their direct ancestors, then create their family tree. Registration is required by April 18 by calling 483-3098, option 1.

FamilySearch for Beginners will be on May 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 18 and up. This fast-paced, hands-on class will teach introductory family history research techniques. Students must have a valid FamilySearch account before preregistering and must be able to bring basic information on their ancestors to the first class. Class size is limited. Preregistration is required by April 29 by calling 483-3098, option 1.

Toddler Time is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Story Time is on Wednesdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Westlake Branch AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are available by appointment through April 12. The free tax preparation assistance is for ages 50 and up with low-to-moderate income. Pick up an information packet at the Westlake branch, then call (540)627-6747 for an appointment.

American Red Cross will hold a blood drive on April 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Picasso Pop Can Portraits will be on April 21 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 10 and up. Find out what the avant-garde art movement and jazz have in common while decorating a soda can with an avant-garde style portrait. Registration is required by April 20 by calling 483-3098, option 2.

All About Jazz will be on April 26 from 6-6:45 p.m. for ages 6-12. Learn about the history of jazz and make a music-themed craft with Sean Boggs, a teacher, saxophonist and author of “The History of Jazz.” Registration is required by April 20 by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Story Time is on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 0-5.

Storytelling workshops with Rex Stephenson will be on May 5 and 19 from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to craft and tell a story from Stephenson, an exert dramatist who is affiliated with Jack Tale Storytellers. Using live performances, hands-on learning exercises, and a question and answer session, the two workshops will demonstrate and teach the basics of oral storytelling. The workshops are open to all ages. Registration is not required.

