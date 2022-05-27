Local blueway creation continues

Blueway creation is slow, steady work.

Friends of the Rivers of Virginia, or FORVA, has helped lead the charge in Franklin County to establish and improve blueways on the Blackwater and Pigg rivers. A blueway is a marked route on a waterway that can be navigated by canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders.

It can take years to develop a blueway access point, between acquiring the land and developing parking lots and boat ramps.

FORVA recently secured the land for an access point near the intersection of the Booker T. Washington Highway and the Blackwater River. Currently, the nearest access points are 12 miles apart; U.S. 220 is 7 miles upstream from the Booker T. Washington Highway and the Ford/Round Hill Road access point is about 5 miles downstream. The Booker T. Washington Highway access point will break up that 12 mile stretch.

Currently a thinly wooded, overgrown patch of land, the area will eventually feature a gravel parking lot and path to the Blackwater River's edge, and maybe even a boat ramp.

The best blueways have miles of uninterrupted passage with few portages, but achieving that can require the removal of waterway obstructions like dams.

Near the end of April, FORVA finished removing just such a dam on the aforementioned 12 mile stretch of the Blackwater River. The Altice Mill dam, located about 3 miles downstream from the U.S. 220 access point, blocked the flow of the Blackwater River and required a precarious portage.

"This used to be a major hazard on the river," Bill Tanger, FORVA chairman, said. "...The dam used to be solid all the way across, but at some point it breached on river left and the piece that fell out...if anybody tried to boat through here, they'd hit that."

The location is right in someone's backyard so it won't become an access point, but eliminating a portage is always a win, especially on such a long stretch of river.

Dam removals can be part of access point improvement and creation, though. Over on the Pigg River, Tanger was part of an effort to remove a dam at what is now the power dam access point, located near the intersection of Power Dam Road and the Pigg River. Tanger said the power dam removal was much more complicated than the Altice Mill dam removal.

The Pigg River is home to the Roanoke logperch, a federally endangered species of fish, and various studies had to be performed before the dam could be removed. The effort ended up taking several years, Tanger said.

The dam was finally removed in 2016, but the work didn't end there; a gravel road and parking lot were installed, as well as a sandy beach area.

"This was about 15 feet down, to where the water level is," Tanger said, gesturing to the beach. "None of this beach was here, so we put...rocks in a row to direct the water. ... Then you have a high event and it creates an eddy and it deposits all the sediment back around [the rocks]."

Tanger said FORVA hopes to continue improving the power dam access point with an updated map of the blueways on the Pigg and Blackwater rivers.

After all, Tanger said, a blueway is never truly finished.

