Local businesses creatively show support for the arts

The economic fallout from the pandemic is staggering, and the arts have not been immune.
In an effort to tangibly show their support for the arts, David Peters of Southern Heritage Homes’ Mountain Retreat Living and Dennis Crumpler of The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake teamed up with Gary Jackson of Harvester Outdoors to raise funds for the Smith Mountain Lake Arts Council.
Karen DeBord, president of the SMAC, said the organization is grateful to be selected as the beneficiary of the funds.
“At this particular time, it’s going to be very helpful,” DeBord said. “We are trying to be good stewards of the few resources we have in order to enhance being able to bring art to the lake.”
At the end of June, Jackson got an urgent call from Peters saying he and Crumpler needed to meet with Jackson the following day at The Coves at SML. Jackson said he couldn’t make it because he had a crew beginning to set up the equipment for Harvester Outdoors at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market.
A little later Peters called again and said, “OK. How about tomorrow morning at 7:30 a.m.? We’ll make sure to have you back to Rocky Mount by 10 a.m.”
Jackson agreed and said that, after an “incredible” two-hour meeting with Peters and Crumpler, he knew he wanted to help with what quickly became known as Art at the Coves. The event is held each Saturday in September and is a ticketed benefit.
With the arts taking an economic hit because of not being able to freely share their work, the venue of a home crafted by Mountain Retreat Living — part of Southern Heritage Homes — in The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, came to serve as a welcomed art gallery.
Paintings, pastels, photography, craft furniture and more are featured. All art pieces are tagged and available for purchase.
Not to be left out is live music from local artists. Harvester Outdoors featured Al Broholm on the keyboard last Saturday, and he is scheduled to play again Sept. 19. Guitar player Brian Mesko is on deck for shows on Sept. 12 and 26.
Jackson said about 75 people came through the gallery throughout the afternoon with ticket sales capped at 100 in light of COVID-19. Tickets for the remaining Saturdays are on sale with some sessions already sold out. More Harvester Outdoors small events are being planned for The Coves and details are on the Harvester website at harvester-music.com.
John and Dianne Reganess from Greensboro recently purchased a home in the area and attended the opening day event.
“It’s great seeing a variety of art,” John Reganess said. “There’s something for everyone, whether they’re building their collection or decorating their home.”
The gallery and grounds, including 5 acres of walking trails, will be open to ticket holders from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays in September.
Tickets may be purchased at www.harvester-music.com or by calling 484-8277 and include a gallery viewing session, live music, free parking, complimentary beverages and the opportunity to explore the grounds.
Social distancing and other measures are enforced. There are four 90-minute gallery viewing sessions each Saturday offered at noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Coves home, where the event is held, is also a work of art. Crumpler said he has a broad definition of what art is and that the Saturdays in September give people the opportunity to see creativity in architecture, landscaping, interior design and carpentry. He said even the home’s hardwood floors are a work of art as they had been crafted from trees on The Coves property.
It’s not art, but something else that’s been created and is beautiful is seeing people build relationships and work together to help others. That can be witnessed by experiencing Saturdays in September.
