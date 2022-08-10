 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local students earn academic honors at P&HCC

  • Updated
  • 0

MARTINSVILLE - Several local students have been named to the Dean’s and Honors Lists at Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) for its 2022 spring semester.

Students on the Dean’s List earned a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students named to the Honors List have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better, have completed 30 or more credits and took 12 or more credits during the spring semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List from Franklin County are Julia Jones of Hardy; Zavier Winston of Henry; Selena Sanchez of Penhook; Katelynn Altice, Kaylee Altice, Ashley Bowman and Bryson Chrisman of Rocky Mount; Eric Johnson of Union Hall; and Karson McKee of Wirtz.

Named to the Honors List from Franklin County are Haley Draper from Boones Mill; Frida Aguilar of Ferrum; Tanner Young of Henry; Heather Amos of Penhook; and Ashley Perkins of Rocky Mount.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent storms topple historic tree

Recent storms topple historic tree

Several days of heavy rain and storms hit the area last week with more in the forecast for this week. The storms caused some minor damage in t…

Fill the Bus campaign held

Fill the Bus campaign held

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Fill the Bus” campaign this year at Walmart. Sponsored by the Salvation Army, Frankl…

Watch Now: Related Video

Snapchat adds parental controls