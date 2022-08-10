Local students earn academic honors at P&HCC

MARTINSVILLE - Several local students have been named to the Dean’s and Honors Lists at Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) for its 2022 spring semester.

Students on the Dean’s List earned a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.2 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students named to the Honors List have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better, have completed 30 or more credits and took 12 or more credits during the spring semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List from Franklin County are Julia Jones of Hardy; Zavier Winston of Henry; Selena Sanchez of Penhook; Katelynn Altice, Kaylee Altice, Ashley Bowman and Bryson Chrisman of Rocky Mount; Eric Johnson of Union Hall; and Karson McKee of Wirtz.

Named to the Honors List from Franklin County are Haley Draper from Boones Mill; Frida Aguilar of Ferrum; Tanner Young of Henry; Heather Amos of Penhook; and Ashley Perkins of Rocky Mount.