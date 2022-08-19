 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, La.—These local and area students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

From Moneta: Victoria Rogers, University of Lynchburg; Patricia Gilmore, Radford University.

From Callaway: Elizabeth Burrell, Radford University.

From Hardy: Meagan Funck, Radford University; Brittany Jewell, Radford University.

From Union Hall: Harli Chapman, Radford University.

From Wirtz: Robin Walker, Radford University.

From Bassett: Wendy Hollandsworth, Marymount University; Amanda King, Radford University; Charlie Koger, Radford University; and April Peters, Radford University.

From Martinsville: Taylor Hill, Radford University.

From Roanoke: Bradford McDaniel, Longwood University; Samuel Alleman, Radford University; Kristen Smith, Radford University.

