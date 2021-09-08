Marching Eagles resumes halftime performances for first time since 2019

"There were challenges, but there were a lot of things we got better at during that time," he said. "I made it known that it was our make or break point in terms of whether we would have to pretty much start over from scratch. It's so easy to lose something that it has taken so long to build up."

Luckily, the fall 2020 semester was a little easier to navigate for the band. The largely hybrid learning model allowed for Ankeny to build up some momentum while he had the students with him in-person. But there were some challenges. Bell covers were used on instruments for safety. Students had to maintain 10 feet of distance. Additionally, all of the students who were part of the band were rarely in the same place at the same time. "I didn't have a full band in my classroom at any point," he said. "It was always instrumentation that never really worked out."

The spring 2021 semester brought with it a greater sense of normalcy. All of the band students took one of his classes that semester, which meant that they couldn't all fit in the band room. Ankeny ended up having to relocate his practices to the auditorium. "The way the acoustics are in the auditorium, tubas were in a different zip code from the flutes. You could not hear anything," he said.

