Marching Eagles resumes halftime performances for first time since 2019

The Franklin County High School Marching Eagles performed its first halftime show during a football game since November of 2019 at the end of last month.
Rocky Ankeny, band director, "It was exhilarating to be back out in front of a crowd doing something we haven't done in such a long time." For both the freshman and sophomore members of the band, the Aug. 27 performance was the first time they had found themselves performing in front of a crowd on the field.
The performance also marked the debut of the band's fall 2021 program that is titled "Round and Round." It is about circles or repetitions in the music. "If you see circles, you know we're doing our job right," he said. "We're really trying to hone in on rounds and rondo form."
The first impact of the pandemic the band felt in March of 2020 occurred right as the band was coming off a major high. The band had just received a superior rating as part of its state concert assessment. In fact, it was the only band to undergo the assessment prior to the pandemic. The assessment was made all the more special because it was Ankeny's first year as director of the band.
"Exactly a week later, we were shut down," he remembered.
The weeks and months that followed were far less glamorous. Throughout the duration of the spring 2020 semester, the band muddled through countless difficult Zoom practices. Because of the nature of Zoom, one student would have to play while the other students played along while on mute.
"There were challenges, but there were a lot of things we got better at during that time," he said. "I made it known that it was our make or break point in terms of whether we would have to pretty much start over from scratch. It's so easy to lose something that it has taken so long to build up."
Luckily, the fall 2020 semester was a little easier to navigate for the band. The largely hybrid learning model allowed for Ankeny to build up some momentum while he had the students with him in-person. But there were some challenges. Bell covers were used on instruments for safety. Students had to maintain 10 feet of distance. Additionally, all of the students who were part of the band were rarely in the same place at the same time. "I didn't have a full band in my classroom at any point," he said. "It was always instrumentation that never really worked out."
The spring 2021 semester brought with it a greater sense of normalcy. All of the band students took one of his classes that semester, which meant that they couldn't all fit in the band room. Ankeny ended up having to relocate his practices to the auditorium. "The way the acoustics are in the auditorium, tubas were in a different zip code from the flutes. You could not hear anything," he said.
Things continued to normalize to the point in which Ankeny was able to hold a spring concert despite his initial assumption that doing so would be impossible. The concert was held on the auditorium stage in an almost identical staging as concerts that were held prior to the pandemic. "It was awesome after all that we had been through," he said. "The kids could actually hear each other. They were making adjustments really fast."
As for marching band, last year's season was essentially scrapped. The football season was delayed until the spring. Competitions were canceled. However, the marching band was able to hold a brief show on the rehearsal parking lot field in February. Parents and guardians were able to view the show from their vehicles. "It was freezing, but the kids were eager to do it and pushed through," he said.
Marching band rehearsals for this year started in July. Other than some masking requirements, Ankeny said things were largely "like normal."
Ankeny acknowledged that the pandemic has impacted the band. During the 2019 fall marching band season, there were 90 members of the band. This marching band season, there are only 75 members. He attributed the decline to a variety of reasons, including health concerns, changes in home life, homeschooling and the development of other interests during lockdowns. The decline in participation was especially felt in the drumline. The lack of a full drumline led the some restructuring in regard to how the band is positioned while on the field. Many of the other band directors he interacts with are reporting similar drops in participation. Bassett High School, his alma mater, normally has between 110 and 115 members. This year, the band is down to 88 members.
"Most people would look at the number being smaller and be down about it, but I think we're very fortunate considering what everyone else is going through," he said.
Additionally, many of the younger band members are at a disadvantage due to the fact that they missed out on normal instruction during a formative period in their development as musicians. "Sixth graders that started the year out in 2019 are not eighth graders. They missed out on a normal seventh grade experience that they'd normally learn a lot of things in," he said. "We basically have kids with sixth grade abilities coming in our marching band right now. It's no one's fault, but we've had to make some adjustments. We're moving slower than normal, but I always say it's quality over quantity."
He anticipates it will take several years for the band to be back at normal participation rates and ability levels.
On a personal level, Ankeny said the past 19 months have been a challenge for him. His position in Franklin County is his first head band director gig, after having served under another band directory in Cary, N.C. "I haven't yet had a normal full year as director," he joked. To navigate the difficulties, he leaned on other directors, some of them his previous teachers, for support. Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, he used the time he spent in isolation learning more about the inner workings of instruments outside of his area of expertise.
"While there were a lot of times I felt like the band was in the ICU metaphorically, I feel like we slowly came out of the ICU. Now, we're working our way towards checking out of the hospital," he said.
Looking ahead, the marching band has a busy next few months lined up. It will be entering in its first competition, which is being held by the Virginia Marching Band Cooperative, since 2019 on Sept. 18 at the Salem Football Stadium. Ankeny said the feedback the band receives from the competition will help it fine-tune its performances later in the season. The season will conclude for the band at the state championship on Nov. 6 at Liberty University.
Ankeny will be partnering closely with the middle school band director to try to recruit incoming freshmen for next year.