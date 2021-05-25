Mary Sue Terry on women in politics: "There's something wrong with this picture"

“Jesus never talked down to a woman,” said Terry. “He entrusted a woman when he had risen from the dead to go and tell his disciples he was risen.

“People can pull snippets out of the bible, but they cannot pull one from Jesus that would support the proposition that a woman is second-class.”

Terry also said she was concerned about the future of the country.

“We’re in a tough place,” Terry said. “I don’t know about you, but I’m terribly concerned, even frightened, about our holding on to democracy in this country.

“Their are two choices: Democracy where everyone is equal or totalitarian.”

Terry spoke for almost an hour and when she had finished she said if her words were only found to be interesting, then time had been wasted by both her and the audience.

“I’m here to encourage you to step-up if there’s a seat open on the school board,” said Terry. “Women do not gravitate toward power ... and will often say ‘I just don’t feel qualified.’

“Women are instinctively insecure, but that does not mean they are unqualified.”

