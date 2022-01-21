Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair wins state title

In her second run for the title Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant, Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Torie Shifflett, took home the crown. Shifflett, 22, competed five years ago. The Bridgewater College senior said education and experience made the difference this time around. “I felt like I won the title when the time was right,” she said.

Danielle Ridgeway, director of the Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant, said she is beyond excited and proud of Shifflett for her representation of the Franklin County Agricultural Fair. “Working with Torie has been a dream. Her whole family has been behind her,” she said. “She has been so receptive to feedback and is sophisticated and sporty, yet princess-like and very charismatic.”

The state pageant was held in Williamsburg on Jan. 9 during Virginia’s Association of Fairs Conference which was held Jan 7-9. The 23 contestants represented fairs and festivals from throughout the Virginia. Judging was based on interviews, personality wear, platform speech and evening gown.

Shifflett’s platform is “Lighting a Path to a Cure” in which she promotes local Relay for Life events which raise funds to cure cancer.

After college, Shifflett plans to go to graduate school. Her major is business administration with an emphasis in accounting. She hopes to become a Certified Public Accountant and work as a forensics accountant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Shifflett said the pageants have given her the opportunity to win college scholarship money. “I didn’t know before my involvement with the local and state pageants how much scholarship money and opportunities were available for students. I think it’s amazing,” she said. Upon completion of her local and state duties, Shifflett will receive $500 and $4,000 respectively in college scholarship funds.

Contestants for the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs Pageant must be between 16 and 23 years of age, never married and without children. There is no national competition.

Also included with the Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant are pageants for babies on up to the “Mrs.” levels. The next Franklin County winners will be crowned at pageants coming up this August.

A couple of Shifflett’s local outreach events have included ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and riding on a float for the annual Christmas Parade. Cancellation of last year’s Agricultural Fair did not allow her to participate in fair activities.

At the state level, Shifflett is looking forward to a busy summer promoting and ideally attending 10-15 fairs.

See Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant on Facebook for additional information.