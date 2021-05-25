 Skip to main content
More than 3.6 million Virginians fully vaccinated
Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine updateAt press time, 53.4% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 3.6 million people, or 42.7% of the population, fully vaccinated statewide.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 4,071 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 187 hospitalizations and 78 deaths.

