More than 3.6 million Virginians fully vaccinated

Everyone, 16 years and older, who lives in Virginia is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To find available vaccine providers, visit vaccinefinder.org .

Vaccine updateAt press time, 53.4% of Virginia’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 3.6 million people, or 42.7% of the population, fully vaccinated statewide.