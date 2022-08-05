National Night Out held by Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Westlake

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office once again hosted its National Night Out in Westlake Aug. 2. The annual event has become a popular event for the community.

"It is such a great opportunity to get out and meet people," said Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton.

The National Night Out has been held each year at the Westlake Cinema parking lot since 2017, except for one year it was canceled because of COVID-19. Overton said the event gives the public the chance to meet and speak with local law enforcement and vice versa. Officers mingled through the crowd during the two-hour event.

H.L. Nolen, the department's outreach coordinator, said the Westlake location is the perfect spot to hold the event. He said they had outgrown any available spaces in Rocky Mount, which forced the move in 2017. Since then, the event has grown even larger, he said.

Nolen thanked The Willard Companies for providing the space in 2017 and continuing to allow the event to be held there each year.

In addition to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, members of the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and several fire and rescue departments also attend. Visitors are given the chance to play on fire trucks, police boats and even see some of the devices used by officers.

"The teamwork and coordination between all the organizations is the backbone of why this is a success," Nolen said.