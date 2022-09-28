Neighbors oppose proposed Moneta self-storage facility

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has tabled for now a previously fast-tracked Moneta self-storage project.

Franklin County residents Mike and Jessica James are seeking to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility for residents in Smith Mountain Lake and Moneta.

The proposed location is near Scruggs and Lovely Valley roads in Moneta. There is a hardware store, a county-operated a waste collection and recycling site and a neighborhood nearby. Most of the area is zoned for agricultural use, meaning the Jameses need county approval for a special-use permit to begin building.

At the supervisors’ Sept. 20 public hearing on the special use permit, Jessica James said there is a significant demand for self-storage facilities in the Scruggs area. Harris Ferguson said the same.

“Most existing lake subdivision properties are limited in size and have deed restrictions against any accessory buildings that would provide suitable storage space for one’s business accoutrements, recreational vehicles and stuff in general. This fact creates ... a demand that I have witnessed firsthand,” Ferguson said.

Jessica James cited a feasibility study she and her husband commissioned, which states the area’s current self-storage businesses are at or above 95% capacity. Anything higher than 80%, she said, is considered undersupplied.

The project has opposition, though, largely from residents of the nearby neighborhood. Aside from the typical concerns about the facility’s appearance and its impact on noise and traffic, neighbors objected to the project’s timeline.

The supervisors approved the project for fast-tracking in August, but on Sept. 20, several residents complained about not having enough time to provide feedback before the project’s Sept. 13 public hearing in front of the Franklin County Planning Commission.

“The staff summary with recommendation for approval was dated Aug. 25,” resident Evins Goodwin said. “Notice to adjoining property owners was dated and mailed Aug. 24, processed by the postal system in Greensboro Aug. 25 and we did not receive it until the 26th. That’s why in the first report made by the staff there was no comment, because we were not informed of the project until after staff recommended it.”

Another resident said they didn’t have a chance to modify their comments based on a revised site plan — which addressed several resident concerns shared Sept. 13 — because it was submitted to the county a couple hours before the Sept. 20 public hearing.

Meanwhile, the Jameses objected to some of the conditions the planning commission imposed on the facility, particularly one requiring it be screened from view by trees, which would need to be 15 feet tall at the time of planting. The self-storage facility project is not the first subjected to that condition.

On Sept. 20, Ashby Perrow with Southern Landscape Group said the height requirement is unrealistic for a couple of reasons.

“One being a nationwide shortage of nursery stock of that size,” Perrow said. “Also ... I just see the trees being unsuccessful because of the size and therefore causing an ongoing maintenance issue.”

County staff recommended the trees be 2.5 feet tall at planting, but after the Sept. 13 public hearing, the planning commission changed it to 15 feet.

After the Sept. 20 public hearing, the supervisors decided to table the topic until October to have time to absorb all the information.