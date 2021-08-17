New editor named for Franklin News-Post, Laker magazine

Aila Boyd has been named editor of The Franklin News-Post and Laker magazine.

Boyd briefly worked in Franklin County while a reporter for The Martinsville Bulletin in 2016, and returns to the county after most recently serving as publisher of the Central Virginian, a newspaper and website covering Louisa County and Lake Anna.

Boyd earned an undergraduate degree from Radford University and a master’s from Lindenwood University. She’s taught at the high school level and at Patrick and Henry Community College in Martinsville and Ferrum College.

Aside from the Bulletin, the new editor has worked as a reporter for publications in Pulaski and Mount Airy, North Carolina, and as a freelance writer for The Roanoker Magazine.

Boyd will work at both the Laker Media office in Moneta and the Franklin News-Post office in downtown Rocky Mount.

Lee Enterprises owns The Franklin News-Post, Laker magazine, as well as Laker Weekly and The Roanoke Times.