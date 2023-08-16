Rebecca Ventola was recently named as Franklin County’s newest library director. It is something of a homecoming for her after years working in libraries throughout the East Coast.

Born in Richmond, Ventola started out as a high school teacher in Middlesex County. While there she decided to make the change to teaching elementary school and was surprised to discover a passion for libraries.

While working to get her certification teaching elementary school as well as a master’s degree in elementary education from Emporia State University, Ventola took a job as a part-time children’s library assistant. The job would set her career on a completely new path.

“In the course of doing that, I fell in love with libraries,” Ventola said. “I thought, this is my calling.”

Ventola completed her degree in elementary education, then began working toward a career in libraries. She applied to Wayne State University in Detroit, where she earned a master’s degree in library science.

Ventola began her library career in the small town of Clover, South Carolina, in 2004 before eventually moving to the larger Charlotte, North Carolina, library system. She later took a position as a librarian in Manchester Center, Vermont.

In 2021, Ventola and her husband decided to return to Virginia somewhere close to where they both went to school at Virginia Tech. They settled on Franklin County where she took a position as a children’s librarian in Roanoke.

While new to Franklin County, Ventola found that her family has a history in the county. She traced the records of ancestors to Franklin County and Rocky Mount.

In addition to being a part of her history, Ventola said Franklin County was the perfect fit for her and her husband. She said the county has the same small town feel of Clover which they enjoyed.

“It’s not too big and not too small,” Ventola said. “It is just right.”

The couple live in the Westlake area of the county. Ventola said they had always wanted to live near a lake and are now able to finally live out their dream.

When the library directors position opened up in Franklin County, Ventola said she jumped at the chance. It opened shortly after Alison Barry vacated the position in March.

The Franklin County Library Board hired Ventola in June. Her first day was on July 10.

In addition to loving the community, Ventola said she has been impressed with the county’s library system. The county has an active bookmobile to reach all communities that may live a long distance to the local library. She was also amazed by the new technology the county uses in its 24-hour library kiosk at Summit View Business Park.

Ventola said her goal as the new library director is to do more outreach in the communities to children and adults to encourage reading. She also wants to increase programs at the libraries that will entice more visitors to get excited about reading.

One idea is to open up the library to role playing games or card games for children. Ventola said most children don’t even realize how much reading they are doing when playing those games.

Most of all, Ventola wants people to have fun and feel safe while visiting Franklin County’s Library System.

“I have worked in some form of public service my entire career, however working in libraries has been the most rewarding for me because libraries provide a safe place for people of all ages and all different needs for educational, recreational and social purposes,” Ventola said.