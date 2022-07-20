New resort planned for former AEP property in Penn Hall

Plans for a new resort facility at Smith Mountain Lake were unveiled to the Franklin County Planning Commission last week. The proposed site is the former location of Appalachian Power’s recently auctioned off Penn Hall.

Craig and Angela Wilson purchased two pieces of property during the auction held by Woltz & Associates in December of 2021. The property containing Penn Hall Manor was purchased for $1.5 million along with an adjacent bungalow property that was purchased for $165,000. The two were combined for the purpose of creating a 25-acre resort, according to plans introduced to the planning commission on July 12.

The new resort will include renovations to the Penn Hall Manor which was constructed in the 40s, predating the completion of Smith Mountain Dam and the lake by more than 20 years. Plans are to nearly double the size of the manor with a 4,700 square foot addition to accommodate living quarters for more than 26 occupants.

Plans also include the construction of 33 small rental cottages for guests. The cottages will include two bedrooms and bathrooms as well as a living area and kitchen.

A clubhouse, event barn and multiple shops for guests are also planned on the property. On the shoreline, two docks are proposed with one used for events and the other containing 10 boat slips for guests.

“This is not your average suburban development,” said Kevin Shaffer, design architect for the project when speaking to the planning commission July 12.

Shaffer said this would be a “low impact” development that would work to maintain the character of the area by preserving wooded areas and keeping the look of the cottage homes in line with other homes in the area. He said they also put emphasis on protecting the 80-year-old manor home. “The character of that manor home will remain the same,” he said.

A few residents near the proposed project spoke out against the project on July 12. The biggest concern was a possible increase in traffic on Kemp Ford Road and Penn Hall Road in Union Hall as people enter and exit the resort.

“It’s busy enough as it is,” said Reta Kent of Penn Hall Road. Her husband, Bob Kent, agreed. He said the road was too narrow for that much of an increase in traffic.

Lisa Cooper, Franklin County director of planning, said the Virginia Department of Transportation would be required to do a survey of the traffic on those roads if the project is approved. If VDOT finds that upgrades are necessary, she said the resort would have to foot the bill.

Beth Simms, economic development director for Franklin County, spoke out in favor of the proposed resort. She said it would be a perfect fit for the community.

“I think this is the best use any of us could have asked for,” Simms said of the property which was auctioned off late last year.

During the planning commission’s regular session, members all seemed to be in favor of the project. The only exception was a concern from Cheryl Ege, Gills Creek District representative, who liked the project but said it didn’t fit in A-1.

The resort is applying for a special use permit from the county to construct the facility. Resorts are allowed in A-1 with a special use permit.

Ege said the resort is a business and it doesn’t fit in A-1. She said the developers should reapply with a proposal to rezone the property as PCD or planned commercial district.

“There isn’t anything in this application that would be farming,” Ege said.

Ege moved to deny the project and request that they reapply for a rezone of the property. The motion failed due to lack of a second by any other commission members.

Union Hall District representative Deborah Crawford then moved to approve the application. The motion passed 6-1 with Ege against.

The proposal will now go to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for a final vote on Aug. 16.