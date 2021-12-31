New taco shop opens in Rocky Mount

Taco lovers in and around Rocky Mount have cause for celebration. La Casa Del Burrito Taco Shop opened for business on Dec. 13.

The owners, brothers Angel and Edgar Vasquez, are no strangers to the taco business. They opened their first location in Vinton in 2018. They also started operating a food truck in 2019 that served tacos in Rocky Mount up until their new 948 Tanyard Road location opened. The food truck operated Wednesdays through Saturdays. Now that a physical location has been opened in Rocky Mount, they do not anticipate the truck will continue to be used.

“We were trying to bring the type of food we were used to in Cali to Virginia,” Roxy Vasquez, Angel’s wife who helps run the business, said. “In California, there are taco shops on almost every corner you go to. It’s more like fast food, but we cook everything fresh. Everything is cooked when you order it. Our prices are very convenient. For example, our breakfast burritos are huge but the price is very reasonable. They’re $4 or $5.”

One of the shop’s most popular items is its California burrito. Some people may be surprised to learn that the burrito contains French fries made from fresh potatoes.

Despite their love of California-style tacos, Roxy said the three of them were more than a little nervous about bringing those types of tacos to the area. “The taste is a little different from what people around here are used to,” she noted. The food truck, she said, allowed locals to get used to the unique taste of their tacos before they went all in by opening a store front.

The question of whether it was right to open a second location while the COVID-19 pandemic is still on-going also weighed heavily on their minds. However, the overriding desire to give their customers a place to come in and sit down instead of ordering from a food truck while standing in a parking lot won out. “We wanted to give our customers the opportunity to actually sit down and eat and try our food freshly made,” she said.

All things considered, Roxy reports that business is good. Both the Vinton location and the food truck continued to operate throughout the early days of the pandemic. “We stayed strong. There were days that were bad, but we made it through them. We continued to make ends meet,” she said.

The Vasquez family moved to Rocky Mount from California in search of a more affordable lifestyle. A family member who lives in this part of Virginia suggested that they relocate here. Roxy said that the prospect of not having to work multiple jobs and the ability to spend more time with their children was a major selling point. “It’s amazing out here,” she said. “I’m able to enjoy my children here.”

The two shops are primarily staffed by family members. Angel and Edgar serve as the primary cooks. They, along with Roxy, constantly go back and forth between the Vinton and Rocky Mount locations.

Looking ahead, Roxy hopes that the business will continue to expand and that they will be able to continue satisfying customers. She isn’t ruling out the possibility of a third location.

“We’re hoping people will try us out. Let us know what you think. We’ll definitely change it. We want to satisfy people,” she said. “We’re definitely excited and amazed to be in Rocky Mount. We’re looking forward to what we can bring to the town.”

