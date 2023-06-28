A group of lakefront property owners seeking relief from boat wakes crashing into their property in the Merriman Run area of Smith Mountain Lake will have to wait a little longer following a decision by the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission last week.

The TLAC board voted June 21 to delay action on an application from CPT Buoys LLC to place a no-wake zone in a section of Merriman Run. Instead members voted to seek more clarification on a decision by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to deny an application for a no-wakesurfing zone in the same location last year.

CPT Buoys LLC was created from a group of lakefront homeowners in the Merriman Run community. The group applied for a no-wakesurfing zone last year following TLAC’s decision to allow residents to apply for the zones. Applicants had to prove a public safety hazard exists due to wakesurfing and occurs on a regular basis.

Following months of pushback from the wakesurfing community and a heated public hearing, TLAC voted last August to recommend approval of the no-wakesurfing zone. That recommendation was sent to DWR for a final decision.

In September, DWR denied the application. In a statement released to the public, DWR wrote that wakesurfing was one of several activities that contributed to wakes in the area, recommending a no-wake zone.

Earlier this year CPT Buoys LLC started the process for the no-wake zone that went before the TLAC board June 21. In discussing the application, board members questioned DWR’s decision on the previous no-wakesurfing zone.

“I just don’t understand why this is back in our court to deal with,” board member Edgar Tuck said. He expressed frustration that the entire monthslong process to approve the no-wakesurfing zone last year that was ultimately for nothing.

The main point of concern was some of the statements made by DWR before the application was denied. Tuck said he believes DWR approved the no-waksurfing zone with some modifications before later deciding to deny the no-wakesurfing zone.

“I know that is the first thing they said,” Tuck said.

Dawn Saunders, representing CPT Buoys LLC, spoke at last week’s meeting. She confirmed there was an email from an individual at DWR stating the no-wakesurfing zone was approved with modifications before another individual later said it was denied.

“I was personally hearing two different things from two different DWR representatives,” Saunders said.

Saunders said none of her emails with DWR provided information on what those modifications to the no-wakesurfing zone application were.

One issue with creating a no-wake zone in the section of Merriman Run would be the precedent it would set. All previous no-wake zones are in commercial areas or areas designated commercial by Appalachian Power. Randy Stow, chairman of TLAC’s navigation committee, said there is concern several other lakefront communities would apply for no-wake zones if this one is approved.

Stow said TLAC guidelines state no-wake zones “are not to be viewed as a solution for traffic control or protection to personal property.”

Before moving forward with a vote on the no-wake zone, Tuck said he wanted to get clarification on what was decided by DWR originally in the proposal for the no-wakesurfing zone. “I have a lot of questions for DWR,” he said.

TLAC chairman Lorie Smith said DWR should provide information on whether they originally approved the no-wakesurfing zone with modifications. If so, that application with the modifications should be allowed for the proposed section of Merriman Run.

If DWR accepts the no-wakesurfing zone with modifications, Smith said TLAC would have no need to continue the application for the no-wake zone for the same area.