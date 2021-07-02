No-wakesurfing zone procedure posted for public comments

A proposed procedure for lakefront residents to establish no-wakesurfing zones at Smith Mountain Lake is available online as of July 1.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission posted the information along with the ability for comment in order to get feedback from the public.
The TLAC board voted to post the no-wakesurfing proposal to the TLAC website for 30 days and allow public feedback at its June 8 meeting. A special meeting will be scheduled later this summer on what will likely be a final decision on how to proceed with the no-wakesurfing zones based on comments from the public.
No-wakesurfing zones have been an ongoing discussion by TLAC. The board’s navigation committee began developing a procedure for lakefront residents to apply for the zones around their home shortly after a bill to regulate wakesurfing failed in the Virginia House of Delegates in February.
According to the procedure listed on the TLAC website, lakefront homeowners who apply would need to obtain written consent from at least 75% of their neighbors in the impacted area. Applicants must also show verifiable proof that a public safety hazard exists and occurs on a regular basis through written statements, videos and reports to law enforcement.
Evidence that structural, shoreline or vessel damage has occurred is also accepted from applicants. The damage must be verified by submitting repair bills, pictures or a written statement from a business professional that can confirm the damage was caused by wakesurfing.
Applicants in a channel, cove or area of water with less than 400 feet between shorelines or the furthest extending points of a structure such as docks will also be considered for no-wakesurfing buoys. According to TLAC navigation committee member Randy Stow at the June 8 meeting, the 400 foot limit was decided based on recommendations by the Water Sports Industry Association that wakesurfers should be at least 200 feet from the shoreline or structures.
At the June 8 meeting, the TLAC board decided to hear from the public before making a final decision. During a phone interview on Wednesday, TLAC board president Edgar Tuck said the idea of posting the procedure online is to hear what the public thinks as well as any ideas they may have.
“If there is something better, we would like to hear it,” Tuck said.
While efforts to educate the public about how the wake can be damaging and dangerous have had some positive impact, Tuck said it is not reaching the people that need to hear it most. He said his belief is that most of the worst perpetrators in creating dangerous wakes are people from out of town who never see or hear the lake’s education efforts.
Tuck said the wakesurfing issues are at a point at Smith Mountain Lake that something has to be done. He expects some sort of changes to be made whether it is the procedure posted online or if it undergoes some revisions based on comments from the public.
“We don’t really have a choice to do nothing,” Tuck said.
The no-wakesurfing zone procedure proposal can be found on the TLAC website at sml.us.com/no-wake-surfing-zone-survey/ along with a section to provide comments on the proposal.
The proposal and ability for the public to comment will be available until July 30.