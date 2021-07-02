No-wakesurfing zone procedure posted for public comments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applicants in a channel, cove or area of water with less than 400 feet between shorelines or the furthest extending points of a structure such as docks will also be considered for no-wakesurfing buoys. According to TLAC navigation committee member Randy Stow at the June 8 meeting, the 400 foot limit was decided based on recommendations by the Water Sports Industry Association that wakesurfers should be at least 200 feet from the shoreline or structures.

At the June 8 meeting, the TLAC board decided to hear from the public before making a final decision. During a phone interview on Wednesday, TLAC board president Edgar Tuck said the idea of posting the procedure online is to hear what the public thinks as well as any ideas they may have.

“If there is something better, we would like to hear it,” Tuck said.

While efforts to educate the public about how the wake can be damaging and dangerous have had some positive impact, Tuck said it is not reaching the people that need to hear it most. He said his belief is that most of the worst perpetrators in creating dangerous wakes are people from out of town who never see or hear the lake’s education efforts.