Nonprofits prepare for SML Gives Day on March 16

The first SML Gives Day is set to kick off March 16. The event is expected to provide a boost of charitable donations from the lake community as several nonprofits are starting to feel the squeeze from recent shifts in the economy.

There will be 13 lake area organizations participating in the first SML Gives Day this year. Preparations began in October after the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia announced its annual Roanoke Valley Gives Day would be ending after six years.

Following the announcement, SML Good Neighbors Executive Director Lisa Lietz developed a plan to create a new fundraiser specifically for the Smith Mountain Lake community.

SML Good Neighbors joined with other lake area nonprofits that were former participants in Roanoke Valley Gives Day as well as some local nonprofits that never participated.

Signs recently went up at several locations throughout Bedford and Franklin counties promoting the upcoming day. Each of the nonprofits also is expected to begin heavily promoting the fundraiser on social media in the coming days.

Similar to Roanoke Valley Gives Day, SML Give Day is asking the community for a daylong donation drive. Participants can visit www.smlgives.org to make a donation to any of the 13 nonprofits for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. on March 16.

Lietz said she is pleased with how preparations have come along in the first year. Her nonprofit SML Good Neighbors had a dual role as lead organizer of SML Gives Day as well as one of its participants.

SML Good Neighbors provides summer enrichment camps for more than 400 students in Bedford and Franklin counties. They also provide more than 17,000 meals to students in need each year.

“Overall I think it has been a good experience,” Lietz said of preparations so far. While hesitant to give a specific dollar amount, she is optimistic that the fundraiser will be successful in providing needed donations.

Lietz said SML Good Neighbors has been fortunate in the past few years with its fundraising, but inflation and rising gas prices in recent months has led to donation dollars not going as far. While the full impact of the recent economic changes has not been felt by the organization just yet, she said it is a concern.

Lake Christian Ministries, another participant in SML Gives Day, is also feeling the economic pinch. Jane Winters, executive director for LCM, said the need in the community has increased greatly since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

With the rise in costs for a wide range of goods and services the organization depends on, Winters said everything has become exponentially more expensive. The nonprofit is currently preparing to provide Easter meals for families in the community in need and had to make the tough decision to forgo a ham for families this year.

“We can’t afford it this year,” Winters said of the increased cost for ham. Instead, LCM will be purchasing slightly cheaper pork loins to go with the meals this year.

Winters said LCM spent 138% more on just financial aid to families in need last year. They provide financial assistance to families to to help pay rent, utilities or crisis medical expenses.

The need has also grown as moratoriums on evictions for past due rent and cut offs for past due utility bills were recently ended. Winters said those families are now coming to LCM for assistance.

LCM has raised more than $50,000 during previous Roanoke Valley Gives Days. Winters said they are expecting a bit less for SML Gives Day’s first year, but are setting a goal of $25,000.

One of the additions to SML Gives Day that never participated in Roanoke Valley Gives Day is New Life Center for Thoroughbreds located in Wirtz. The organization rescues retired racehorses that are sometimes sent to slaughter.

Heather Kourcklas, president of the organization, said they have a goal of $10,000 for the day of giving. With that, she said they will be able to rescue two racehorses and provide them with a home at the organization’s farm.

Kourcklas said they currently have three rescued former racehorses they are training to be adopted, but are planning to rescue several more as funding becomes available. While the organization is new to fundraising, she is optimistic the lake community will help in providing donations to her organization as well as other participants