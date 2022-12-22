Operation Christmas Joy provides gifts to 135 children this year

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office spent Tuesday at the Essig Recreation Center in Rocky Mount loading gifts into vehicles of some of the area's less fortunate residents just in time for the holidays.

The event was the final step in Operation Christmas Joy, a program provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for the past eight years. It is done through collaboration with Franklin County Public Schools, which finds families in each of the county's schools in need of assistance this Christmas.

Teachers and faculty discreetly speak with families of students during the school year to identify who could benefit from the program. Once the families agree to participate, the information is then relayed to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office which shops for the gifts.

The program started as Operation Christmas Tree before changing to Operation Christmas Joy in 2020. In those early days, the sheriff's office sold Christmas trees to raise money to purchase toys and other gifts for children.

"Things have changed over these eight years," Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton told the crowd on Tuesday. "We had to adapt during COVID."

The program now relies solely on donations from the public to provide funding to purchase the gifts each year. Overton thanked the community and its several donors for this year's program, even with rising inflation and the threat of a recession.

"So many have been so faithful and we are thankful for their partnership," Overton said.

Those donations from the public helped in covering the cost of a larger number of families this year that were in need of assistance. In all, this year's Operation Christmas Joy helped 43 families including 135 children.

Overton said that while the need from the public has increased in recent years, so has the assistance from the public. Each year they have been able to find a way cover the costs for the program.

"God is good," Overton said. "He has graced us immensely."