Paralysis doesn't end lake resident's love of motorcycles

Anyone who talks with Doug Miller for any length of time knows he has loved motorcycles, riding them, building them and racing them, for most of his life. That love continued even after he was shot twice, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down and blind in one eye.

Miller has never stopped loving motorcycles. While healing from injuries that left him without the use of this legs, he continued to design and work on his bikes and sidecars.

“I started with a minibike my brother bought me for Christmas when I was 11 or 12,” Miller said when ask when this love affair began. “Then I started moving up to motorcycles and I started racing.”

Miller was gaining traction in motorcycle racing when the unthinkable happened. In 1981 he was shot in the back and neck while at work in Tallahassee, Florida.

The estranged husband of the business owner shot Miller, then killed his wife, and then himself. The bullet to the back paralyzed a young 25 year old Miller from the waist down. The bullet that hit his neck exited out his left eye.

He stopped racing but his love of motorcycles continued. “I started drawing and thinking about how I wanted to build my first sidecar while in rehab,” said Miller. “When I got out, a friend of mine owned a motorcycle shop in Thomasville, Georgia, which is just across the line from Tallahassee. I'd go there and use his lathe and welder to build my first frame. And I built the body from scratch out of fiberglass, and I didn't even have my eye in yet.”

Those devastating injuries would sideline most people. Miller credits his belief in God and his mother for giving him the strength to live his life fully.

“My mom really, she was amazing,” continued Miller. “She passed away 12 years ago now, but she raised us well, as a single mother, divorced from my dad when I was pretty young. She raised my brother, two sisters and myself. It was the way she approached life that gave me strength.”

While Miller did not race, he continued to ride motorcycles. Sidecars enabled him to do it.

“The sidecars always carried my wheelchair or a person,” explained Miller. “I've got the motorcycle set up to where I can shift it with using push buttons underneath the left-hand grip. And it's the electrical shifter, and then I've got all the brakes working off the right handlebar instead of the foot and the handlebar.”

It was a failure of an invention that got Miller back into racing. It was a magical experience that God had a hand in orchestrating, he said.

“How this came about was I had a KTM 950 super model which was I trying to ride solo, which means without a sidecar,” said Miller. “I built a set of landing gear that had little wheels on it. You touched a button and the arms would go down when you came to a stop, and it didn’t work so well.”

So, he decided to sell the bike. A man from California answered the ad in Cycle Trader. Through the course of their correspondence Miller shared pictures of his other bikes and sidecars with the buyer who then asked Miller if he would be interested in racing in the San Padro Màtir Hill Climb.

He and his wife Bea, a pastor at Trinity Ecumenical Church, had tried to enter the Pikes Peak Hill climb in Colorado but were refused entry because they did not have a pro license. So, when told about the hill climb in Mexico, Miller and his wife did not hesitate.

“He called me from the emergency room,” recalled Bea Miller. “He had had a little mishap on his motorcycle when he was out riding, practicing kind of thing and dislocated his shoulder and he happened to be killing time at the hospital looking at Cycle Trader on his phone.”

He had been searching for that model bike for a while and immediately contacted Miller and bought it. It was what happen after that, that amazed Miller. “Then the next thing for him to think to ask a guy that's paralyzed, that rides a sidecar, which he's not into sidecars to come to race this thing. Who would think to do that?” mused Miller.

It had been 40 years since Miller had turned the wheel in competition. It was magical and we were pretty fast, Miller said. That first race they placed second in their division.

“The sidecar is to maintain balance but also to carry a passenger in the race,” said Miller when asked about how racing with a sidecar works. “She is actually part of making things work well. “A sidecar is kind of strange, when you go into the right-hand corner because of centrifugal force, like when you’re driving a car and you turn to the right, your body is pushed to the driver side door and just the opposite for a left turn. Going into a corner, the sidecar raises up in the air, which is fun to do but when you're wanting to go fast, you want to keep the sidecar wheel down. So, my wife she kind of climbs out over the fender a little bit on the sidecar to keep the wheel down so we can go faster.”

Miller and his wife, Bea travel extensively on the bike. They have been to Nova Scotia several times and traveled the Pacific Coast Highway. On that Pacific Coast trip his wife flew home from Seattle and Miller made his way home to Smith Mountain Lake camping.

“One of the neat things about the sidecar, motorcycles you see all the time, sidecars are unique and me being disabled people stopped and talked to me all the time,” said Miller. “I got stopped everywhere and got to talk with all sorts of neat people.”