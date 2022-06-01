Park welcomes new pigs

Booker T. Washington National Monument recently welcomed two new permanent residents. Two Gloucestershire pigs named June and Emmy have moved into the recently renovated pig pen at the park.

The names were recently given to the four-month-old pigs following weeks of submitted ideas. The two names are short for Juneteenth and Emancipation.

The Gloucestershire pigs are from a Raising Roots Farm in Hickory, North Carolina. Tim Sims, senior park ranger, said the type of pig was chosen due to it being a heritage breed of pig much like the types of pigs that would have been seen on the property during Booker T. Washington's time.

"Visitors will get to see a pig that was similar to what Booker T. Washington saw when he was here," Sims said.

In addition to being similar to pigs that would have been seen in the past, Sims said Gloucestershire pigs are also known for being very self-sufficient and easy to care for. Sims said the park staff is slowly moving from feeding the pigs food pellets to introducing things like fruit and vegetables from the local garden.

The newly renovated pig pen completed just last year also makes it easier for schoolchildren to see the new pigs. Sims said the old pen was closed off while the new one has pallet style fence that leaves an opening between the boards that children can look through.

Sims said the pigs have been a favorite for recent visitors to the park. He also expects interest to grow in the pigs as visitation increases this summer.

"I can't explain it, Sims said. "There is something about pigs people like."