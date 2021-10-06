Penhook citizens look for county help funding paid EMT staff

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are trying to prevent this from ever happening again,” Cassada said of the effort now to hire paid EMT staff.

Cassada doesn’t fault the volunteers at Cool Branch Rescue Department for not being available. She said the number of volunteers at not only Cool Branch, but other departments across the county has seen sharp declines in recent years.

So far, four EMT have been hired as paid staff that are now working out of the Cool Branch Rescue Department. Cassada said more funding is needed to hire two more EMT and to assure that they can be staffed permanently. Right now, funding will only last long enough to keep the four EMT staff for two years, she said.

“We have done our due diligence,” Cassada said. “We are just asking for funding to make this sustainable.”

Fundraisers are still ongoing in the Penhook community to fund the paid EMT staff. The Water’s Edge Country Club is hosting a charity golf tournament and live auction Oct. 7 and 8. Club owner John McConnell has also donated $30,000.

There have been ongoing negotiations for the past two years between Pittsylvania and Franklin counties over the funding of Cool Branch Fire and Rescue Departments. Cassada said those negotiations will have no impact on the paid EMT staff hired by the citizen group.

While there have been discussions in Pittsylvania County concerning limiting or eliminating emergency services to Franklin County in the past due to funding issues, a letter sent to the citizen group last month stated the county would not stop emergency services in Franklin County. The letter, sent by Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman, stated the county had no intention of forgoing emergency services to citizens of Franklin County and the Penhook community.