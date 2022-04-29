Phoebe Needles to host Spring Gathering tomorrow

Phoebe Needles will host its Annual Spring Gathering on Saturday which also will serve as a celebration for the center’s 120th anniversary. The festivities start at 11:30 a.m. with bluegrass music and will be followed at 12:30 p.m. with a free pulled pork lunch with all the fixings. There will also be a silent auction, games/activities for children and youth, facility tours and more.

Unique Sounds of Mountains, Larry Sigmon and Susan Blankenship, will play at 11:30 a.m. and The Comptons will play at 1:30 p.m.

The silent auction items may be viewed and bid on at 32auctions.com with final bids accepted until about lunch time at the gathering. Items include: quilts, household items, jewelry, gift baskets, gift cards, art work, craft items, books, home décor and more.

All proceeds and donations will go to the 2022 Summer Camp Program. John Heck, camp director, said the summer camping program will be back in full swing this summer.

There are day camps, week-long camps, camps for elementary through high school youth and even a camp for senior citizens. Camps will run from June 10-July 23 and will feature the all-around camp experience as well as camps focused on outdoor expedition, rock climbing, nature, outreach, art and swimming. A short “What does Camp Look Like?” video is featured on Phoebe Needles’ website.

Heck said the camp’s international college-aged counselors include counselors from Turkey, Scotland, Ireland, England and Mexico.

The Phoebe Needles Center got its start in 1902 with the original school building and church on about an acre of land which had been donated. The center has since grown to about 80 acres with the summer camping program established in 1998 by Heck.

The proceeds and donations from the Spring Gathering are needed to help provide financial assistance for campers. Heck said, “It has been the historic mission of Phoebe Needles to provide an opportunity for young people to participate in programs without respect for their ability to pay and our board of directors has extended that to include our summer camp program as well.”

Bob Pohlad, president of Phoebe Needles Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude for the community support for Phoebe Needles. He said there has been an outpouring of more than 100 items donated for the silent auction. “This shows how many people really appreciate what Phoebe Needles represents.”

The free food, fun and festivities for the Annual Spring Gathering will be held at the Phoebe Needles Center located at 732 Turners Creek Road, Callaway, VA 24067.