A bevy of buccaneers young and old are preparing to set sail at Smith Mountain Lake this weekend for Pirate Days festivities. Businesses, bars and marinas around the lake are setting up for what has become the lake’s most popular event.

Now in its 10th year, Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days has slowly grown into a massive celebration. While organizers have events planned at multiple locations around the lake, many residents get into the festivities on their own. Boats decorated in pirate garb travel the lake for much of the weekend looking to spray others with water cannons.

“I relish the fact that it is where it is today,” organizer P.J. Nagel said of the event. “It encompasses the whole lake.”

Nagel, manager of Captain Party Roanoke, has been involved with Pirate Days since it was first introduced in 2013. It was first proposed by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, but quickly took on a life of its own.

Nagel took over planning of the several Pirate Days activities around the lake in 2018 including pirate battles held at several marinas throughout the weekend. Nagel also dons a pirate outfit each year to entertain the large crowds that gather at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta each year.

Crazy Horse Marina has become a central location for festivities in recent years. The cove around the marina is usually filled with boats on the Saturday of Pirate Days weekend. Each boat shoots water from a wide range of devices at other boats in the marina.

Planning for this year’s event has been complicated because of a swim advisory for the Blackwater River arm of the lake due to harmful algal blooms. However, the Virginia Department of Health lifted the swim advisory last week for most of the Blackwater River arm including the area around Crazy Horse Marina.

“It was a huge weight off our shoulders,” Nagel said of the VDH announcement.

On shore at Crazy Horse Marina, there are food and craft vendors, music acts and a group of pirate reenactors who put on demonstrations throughout the day. Reenactors from the Loose Cannon Company have participated in Pirate Days for the past few years giving demonstrations of pirate activates as well as shooting cannons throughout the weekend.

Nagel said this year’s Pirate Days will have several additional live bands and vendors. He expects as many as 100 vendors to be set up at Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday.

Crazy Horse Marina manager Chris Bechtler also has been a big part of Pirate Days in recent years. He dresses in pirate garb and travels the marina during the weekend in a golf cart resembling a pirate ship.

Bechtler said the recent swim advisory hurt business at Crazy Horse and other marinas in the Blackwater River arm of the lake in several weeks it was in place. It was also in place during the July 4 festivities which slowed the number of visitors.

“It is nice to be back to normal,” Bechtler said.

The SML Pirate Days weekend kicks off Friday evening with live music and costume contests at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Marina and at Los Amigos Bar and Grill at Crazy Horse Marina. Events continue at Crazy Horse Marina and locations around the lake through Saturday and Sunday.

A full list of Pirate Days events organized by Nagel and his team can be found at smlpiratedays.com. Several other local businesses not listed on the website are also hosting events throughout the weekend. Check social media for select locations for more information.